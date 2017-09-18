Euro Paper Talk: Lewandowksi wants out at Bayern; Arsenal-Real swap talk

Robert Lewandowksi wants out at Bayern Munich, Arsenal could enter swap negotiations with Real Madrid, while Leeds United are looking to sign an Argentinian striker in the January transfer window, according to Monday’s European papers.

LEWANDOWSKI WANTS REAL MOVE

Sky Sports’ ‘Spanish football expert’ Guillem Balague claims Robert Lewandowski wants to move Real Madrid.

The Bayern Munich frontman is under contract until June 2021 and will have a hug price tag with the Bundesliga giants, but Balague says he wants out.

Just a word of warning though, Balague also claimed Neymar did not want to join PSG and Barcelona would not sell him. We know how that turned out…

“He will try everything he can to make the move to Real Madrid next summer. It doesn’t mean he will move but he has told his agent that’s where he wants to go next,” Balague told Sky Sports.

“He knows at his age (29) it will be difficult but Ruud van Nistelrooy was a similar age when he arrived at Real and he made a big impact. The only thing is Lewandowski will cost around €80m and that makes it difficult at the moment.”

ALEXIS SANCHEZ DESPERATE TO JOIN REAL MADRID

Real Madrid are planning a January raid for Alexis Sanchez after admitting they are a striker short this season.

And reports in the Spanish media claim the unsettled Chilean has now made a move to the European champions his No 1 target after deciding he wants to move there ahead of rival interest from Manchester City.

The forward is out of contract next summer and despite Arsene Wenger’s intentions to keep him at Arsenal until the end of his contract, Don Balon claims his sale could be negotiated in January.

Furthermore, the outlet claims Arsenal could use Real’s interest in Sanchez to try and engineer a £60million swap deal for Karim Benzema, who is a long-time Gunners target.

Real boss Zinedine Zidane, however, is unlikely to allow Benzema to leave at the moment after admitting earlier this summer the sale of Alvaro Morata to Chelsea has left him light in the striking department this season.

AND THE REST

Leeds are planning to sign Argentinian striker Emiliano Buendia from Getafe in January (AS)

Arsenal saw a £35m bid to sign Daniele Rugani from Juventus fail this summer (Tuttomercato)

Former Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka has rejected the chance to manage Alaves (Marca)

Arsenal want to sign PSG winger Lucas Moura in January (L’Equipe)

Tottenham are planning a January move for Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes after he failed to break into the Barcelona side this season. Any move for the Portuguese star would likely spell the end of their efforts to land Ross Barkley (Mundo Deportivo)

Eden Hazard has been urged to link up with Neymar and join Paris Saint-Germain by his Belgium national teammate Thomas Meunier (L’Equipe)

Genoa’s 16-year-old sensation Pietro Pellegri is being linked with moves to Arsenal, Manchester City and AC Milan after becoming the youngest player to score a Serie A brace this weekend (Calciomercato)

Atletico Madrid have made a final €65m bid for wantaway Chelsea striker Diego Costa (Marca)

Agent Mino Raiola has now plans to engineer a move to Barcelona, Man Utd or Chelsea for new client Marco Verratti – and believes his career can continue to thrive at PSG (Calciomercato)