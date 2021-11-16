Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool on alert as ‘luxury’ winger sets preference

Liverpool would be the destination of choice for Raheem Sterling in a transfer that would split opinion, while Manchester United’s valuation of a forward has not gone down well – according to Tuesday’s European papers.

STERLING SEEKS LIVERPOOL RETURN

Raheem Sterling would prefer to return to Liverpool if he leaves Manchester City, according to reports in Catalonia covering Barcelona’s chances of signing the winger.

Sterling’s future at Man City is currently in doubt. His contract is due to expire in 2023 and he has expressed an interest in leaving for a new challenge. The idea of moving abroad has come up in conversation.

Barcelona are believed to be keenly interested in taking Sterling. They may find it difficult to agree to the terms of a transfer though.

Due to their financial issues, Barca are struggling to come to a compromise with Man City. According to El Nacional, the La Liga outfit want to take Sterling on loan (as a “luxury” signing) rather than paying the €50m asking price.

City would want any clause within a loan deal to lead to a permanent transfer by obligation. Barca, in contrast, would rather only have the option to buy him. But they are willing to fix that sum at a higher benchmark.

That may not be enough to appease City, though. Furthermore, El Nacional claim Sterling’s preference would be to stay in the Premier League. Namely, they mention a return to Liverpool as the England international’s preference.

Sterling previously played for Liverpool between 2012 and 2015. His exit from the club did not go down well at Anfield but those scars could heal in time.

Liverpool are looking to evolve their attack, with the entire front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah either nearing or already reaching 30 years of age.

Sterling reportedly admires their coach Jurgen Klopp. He could be an exciting addition, but El Nacional warn that City do not want to sell to a direct Premier League rival who would only get stronger as a result.

Swap deal for Sterling won’t work

Therefore, Sterling is at a stalemate in his career. He does not want to be a rotation player for City, but the club are freezing potential exit avenues with their stance at present.

A separate report from El Nacional hinted that Barca could yet find a breakthrough via a swap deal involving Marc-Andre Ter Stegen. The goalkeeper is seen as more reliable than Ederson, who is by no means a bad player himself.

City boss Pep Guardiola is willing to do business with his former employers. However, it still seems a waiting game for Sterling as he seeks to return to his best levels.

Barca coach Xavi would not be prepared to sanction a swap involving Ter Stegen, whom he sees as too important.

Therefore, there could yet be an opening for Liverpool in the race for Sterling. But their pursuit will not be without its complications either.

MAN UTD OFFER MARTIAL TO JUVENTUS

Manchester United could offer Anthony Martial to Juventus in January, but their €50m asking price is seen as excessive. (Calciomercato)

Newcastle are keeping a keen eye on PSG defender Abdou Diallo ahead of the January transfer window. (Foot Mercato)

West Ham are ready to make a proposal to Barcelona goalkeeper Neto. (Fichajes)

Tottenham may pay €70m for the January transfer of Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic. (Firenze Viola)

Chelsea are going to make Hakim Ziyech available for loan in January; Borussia Dortmund will be interested. (Sky Deutschland)

Barcelona are about to bid €40m for RB Salzburg strike starlet Karim Adeyemi, whom Xavi rates highly. (Sport1)

WEST HAM WINGER TRACKED IN TURKEY

Trabzonspor are keeping tabs on West Ham winger Andriy Yarmolenko. (Fanatik)

Everton have a concrete interest in Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne, whose contract expires in 2022. (7 Gold)

Real Madrid will wait until Kylian Mbappe becomes a free agent to make their move, rather than accelerating in January. (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona are considering cashing in on midfield star Frenkie De Jong. (El Chiringuito)

Thiago Silva has recommended that Chelsea sign his compatriot and fellow defender Eder Militao. (Todofichajes)

Meanwhile, Fluminense have touched base with Silva’s own representatives about taking him next year. A contract extension with Chelsea is still possible. (Nicolo Schira)

COUTINHO MAKES BARCELONA EXIT PLAN

Philippe Coutinho has no plans to leave Barcelona in January and they will have to wait until the end of the season to sell. (Sport)

Marseille are keen to keep William Saliba on a permanent basis after his loan spell from Arsenal. (Ekrem Konur)

Barcelona or Real Madrid could offer Napoli midfielder Eljif Elmas a new adventure in La Liga. (Calciomercato)

AC Milan will meet captain Alessio Romagnoli over his contract situation, while Juventus watch from the background. (SportItalia)

Xavi Simons wants to return to Barcelona from a PSG, but the La Liga outfit aren’t so enthusiastic. (Sport)

Ivan Perisic has made an irreversible decision not to renew his contract with Inter, who could sell him in January. (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

Inter could replace him with Filip Kostic of Eintract Frankfurt. (Calciomercato)

AND MORE EURO TRANSFER GOSSIP

Jose Mourinho is still hopeful that Roma can sign Lille centre-back Sven Botman. (Calciomercato)

Chelsea are looking into the idea of signing Adrien Rabiot from Juventus. (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid have joined PSG in the race to sign AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie. (Ekrem Konur)

Inter are ready to test Atalanta’s resolve with a €30m offer for wing-back Robin Gosens. (Calciomercato)

Eddie Howe wants Newcastle to reunite him with former Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake by signing him from Manchester City. (Calciomercato)

Sevilla will not grant Barcelona permission to cancel Luuk De Jong’s loan spell in Catalonia. (Sport)

Napoli want new full-backs and are looking at Noussair Mazraoui and Reinildo. (Gazzetta Dello Sport)