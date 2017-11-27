Euro Paper Talk: Seri to push ace out of PSG; Milan star’s Barcelona link

PSG will allow a £50m man to move on if they can sign an in-demand Nice star, while AC Milan have called Barcelona’s bluff over an incredible defensive swap, according to Monday’s European papers.

PSG PLOT SWOOP FOR NICE STAR AS DRAXLER NEARS EXIT

Paris-Saint Germain are willing to loan out Julian Draxler in the January transfer window – if they land one of two top targets, according to reports.

According to Le Parisien, PSG have made contact with Nice over a deal for highly-sought-after midfielder Jean Michel Seri, while the Ligue 1 big spenders are also the new favourites for Alexis Sanchez.

Ivory Coast midfielder was a summer target for Barcelona and Liverpool, with a move to the Nou Camp falling through late on when Nice changed their mind over his sale.

However, with the player continuing to impress, they know they can’t keep him from the big boys forever, and it’s claimed a January move to Paris is in the offing.

Calciomercato, meanwhile, claims PSG are the new favourites ahead of Man City to land Sanchez after contacting his agent and making it clear they will meet his £350,000 a week wage demands.

However, any deal for either would increase the scrutiny on PSG’s spending, with the club already forced to sell off a number of players due to Financial Fair Play. As such, reports claim Draxler will definitely make way – with a move to either Arsenal or Liverpool, most likely.

The duo have been in contact over a deal for the player before, but the player looks set to leave if either sign – and it’s believed he will move to either Anfield or the Emirates on loan with a view to a permanent £50million deal.

Calciomercato also reckon Juventus remain keen on the player, having sent scouts to check on him twice in recent weeks.

AND THE REST

Barcelona are contemplating an audacious bid for AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci – but Milan will only negotiate if Gerard Pique is included in a potential swap (Don Balon)

Agent Mino Raiola has told Inter Milan he’ll not try and move young striker Davide Merola to Manchester United any time soon (Calciomercato)

Atletico Madrid may be willing to sell Juventus and Manchester United target Jose Maria Gimenez in January despite only recently signing a new deal. The Uruguay international has a £58m release clause (Calciomercato)

Bologna defender Adam Masina is a Tottenham target in January (Calciomercato)

Bayern Munich have gone cold on the idea of appointing Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and instead hope Jupp Heynckes remains in charge until the end of next season when they will look to appoint Joachim Low (Bild)

Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta insists Spanish football needs video technology as soon as possible after a Lionel Messi shot which crossed the line was controversially not given on Sunday night (Marca)

Real Madrid are planning to sign a striker and a goalkeeper during the January transfer window – with Neymar and Mauro Icardi both touted as possible January arrivals (Mundo Deportivo)

Maurco Icardi: Wanted by north London duo

Inter Milan striker Icardi says he wouldn’t reply if he ever received a phone call from Real Madrid (Sky Sports Italia)

Robert Lewandowski’s wife says the Bayern striker wants to end his career at LA Galaxy (Business Insider)

Zenit St Petersburg boss Roberto Mancini says managing Italy would be “a great honour and the ultimate dream” (Rai Sport)

Neymar has been left disappointed by Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery’s reluctance to allow the Brazillian to pick and choose when he plays

Juventus have not given up hope of signing Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi who is valued at around £40million (Calciomercato)

Malaga defender Juan Carlos is set to miss the remainder of the season after tearing his cruciate knee ligament at Real Madrid on Saturday (various)

Everton, Newcastle and Tottenham target Kevin Gameiro has admitted he may be forced to leave Atletico Madrid in January (Marca)

Ousmane Dembele has revealed he will be back in full first-team training for Barcelona within a fortnight after recovering from a thigh injury (Canal +)

Eibar have agreed a €400k deal to sign out-of-favour Valencia midfielder Fabian Orellana in January (Sport)

Former Chelsea midfielder Ramires has agreed personal terms with Inter Milan ahead of a January move (Tuttosport)

Napoli star Dries Mertens has revealed that he turned down Barcelona in the summer (Het Laatste Nieuws)

Celta Vigo’s sale of Maxi Gomez to an unnamed Chinese club is set to be completed this week (Mundo Deportivo)