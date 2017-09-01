Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool battle for Hoffenheim star; Everton make striker bid

Liverpool are set to battle a Serie A club for a Hoffenheim star, while Everton tried a late attempt to sign a Fiorentina forward according to Friday’s European papers.

MILAN RIVAL LIVERPOOL FOR BUNDESLIGA STAR

Liverpool are set to go head-to-head with AC Milan for Hoffenheim star Kerem Demirbay, a report claims.

According to Calciomercato.com, the 24-year-old has attracted the attention Milan following his recent form for the Bundesliga side.

The report claims that the Rossoneri have been tracking the midfielder’s progress over the last few months and may make an official bid in January.

Meanwhile, German publication Bild have stated that Liverpool are in contact with Demirbay’s representatives.

The Anfield club were also not tempted to make a deadline day move for the ex-Hamburg man, who amassed a combined 16 goals and assists last season.

EVERTON’S LATE STRIKER BID

It is no secret that Everton are looking for a striker to replace Romelu Lukaku, who joined Manchester United earlier in the summer.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, that was still the case on transfer deadline day, as the Italian newspaper reveal Everton made a last minute offer for a Fiorentina striker.

The report claims that the help of Mino Raiola was enlisted by the Toffees to present an offer for speedy forward Khouma Babacar.

However, La Viola rejected the offer, presumably down to having little time to find a replacement, especially having already lost Nikola Kalinic to AC Milan.

Kalinic was actually linked to Everton also, but the player’s will to join Milan prevailed as he moved to the San Siro for €25million.

And the rest…

With the Spanish transfer window still open, Barcelona are holding out the smallest bit of hope that they could still sign Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool (Marca)

Thomas Lemar only has eyes for Liverpool. He rejected a move to the Emirates and a deal to arrive on Merseyside could still happen in the future (L’Equipe)

Emre Can continues his stand-off with Liverpool as the German won’t renew his contract. He already has an agreement to join Max Allegri at Juventus next season

The 18 Bundesliga clubs spent over €600million on more than 200 players this summer; that’s a new record; It eclipses the previous year’s €547million spend (Bild)

Marseille finally secured the centre forward they were looking for, sealing a move for Benfica’s Kostas Mitroglou at the very last second of the transfer window. They will pay €15million for the former Fulham flop (L’Equipe)

Atletico Madrid duo Nicolas Gaitan and former Everton transfer target Luciano Vietto are close to leaving the capital club. The Spanish market closes today, but clubs in Turkey have another week to do deals (AS)

Serie A clubs spent a billion euros during the transfer window. An amount previously unheard of in Italy, with AC Milan deemed the club to have done the best business ahead of Juventus and Torino (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Madrid were very interested in signing Kylian Mbappé from Monaco, but the Spanish side were left frustrated as the French youngster joined his hometown club Paris Saint-Germain (Marca)

Inter Milan flop Gabriel Barbosa completed a loan move to Benfica on Thursday (Corriere dello Sport)

Inter Milan sealed a Deadline Day deal for SM Caen’s Yann Karamoh, the French winger signs on a two-year loan deal with an option to buy (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Former Barcelona great Xavi has admitted that Real Madrid have all the current momentum and that his old club have fallen asleep (Marca)