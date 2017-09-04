Euro Paper Talk: Icardi wife chats Chelsea, Arsenal link; Dybala sale

Liverpool are set to do battle for a Schalke star, while Mauro Icardi’s future looks set amid Premier League interest, according to Monday’s European papers.

ICARDI TO SNUB INTEREST FROM PREM DUO

Maurco Icardi has no interest in quitting Inter Milan and moving to Premier League suitors Arsenal and Chelsea, according to the Argentine’s wife.

​Icardi is coming off a superb season – banging in 24 goals and adding eight assists – and saw himself mentioned as a possible target for the London duo as a result.

But speaking to Telefe, Icardi’s wife and agent Wanda said: “For us, as a family, it’s better for us to stay in Milan because the children want to stay there. That aside, Mauro’s very happy and he’s also the captain.

“It’s not our intention to leave Milan, but of course, if Mauro changes city for work purposes, we’d follow him.”

LIVERPOOL FACE COMPETITION FOR SCHALKE STAR

Liverpool will reportedly face competition from Italy for Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka next summer.

The Reds have been tipped to land the 22-year-old on a free transfer, with Goretzka reported to have told his current club Schalke that he will not be renewing his contract in 2018.

Indeed, Goretzka was close to moving to Anfield in the summer window but the Reds now face a battle with Inter Milan for the player, according to Calciomercato.

Inter are believed to be sending a delegation to Germany on Monday evening to watch Goretzka in action against Norway in a World Cup qualifier.

Both clubs are likely to make their move for Goretzka in January when they will try and tie him down to a pre-contract agreement.

JUVE TARGET 2018 MOVE FOR BARCA STAR

Juventus are reportedly exploring the possibility of signing Andres Iniesta next summer.

The 33-year-old Barcelona playmaker is out of contract in 2018 and Juve are looking to prolong his career, as they did with Andrea Pirlo, in Serie A, according to Tuttosport.

Barca are currently revamping their squad under new boss Ernesto Valverde and despite missing out of Iniesta’s likely long-term replacement Philippe Coutinho this summer they are almost certain to return for the player in January and that has once again sparked talk that Iniesta could leave.

The Spain star has made over 400 La Liga appearances for Barca since coming through the club’s youth academy.

AND THE REST

Argentina frontman Paulo Dybala is set to change his agent, fuelling speculation that he could move to Barcelona next summer (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

AC Milan and Inter Milan are both planning a January window swoop for Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal (Tuttosport)



Galatasaray are planning to sign either Baba Rahman or Kenedy from Chelsea by Friday (Fanatik)

Fenerbahce could still move for Atletico Madrid striker Luciano Vietto, with the transfer window in Turkey still open (AS)

Nice president Jean-Pierre Riviere has revealed a €40m (£36m) fee was agreed for Jean Michael Seri before Barcelona decided to pull the plug (Marca)



Juventus are keen to sign Algerian international Faouzi Ghoulam next season (Tuttosport)

Rafinha could leave Barcelona in the January transfer window as he looks to secure his place in the Spain squad for next summer’s World Cup (AS)

Cagliari have made contact with former Liverpool midfielder Raul Meireles (Tuttosport)

Spanish winger Suso is set to be rewarded for recent fine form with a new long-term deal at Milan until 2022 (Football Espana)



Schalke coach Dominic Tedesco can “absolutely” see defender Benedikt Howedes returning to the Bundesliga club after his loan spell at Juventus comes to an end (Kicker)

Atletico Madrid are set to finalise a future deal for Racing Club striker Lautaro Martinez (Football Espana)

Fenerbahce are monitoring Porto midfielder Andre Andre, while the Istanbul outfit are also believed to be interested in Nikola Maksimovic of Valencia and Lyon’s Clement Grenier (O Jogo)