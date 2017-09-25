Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool, Chelsea get Ghoulam hope; Coutinho twist

Liverpool and Chelsea have been given a boost in their efforts to sign Faouzi Ghoulam, while Arsenal have hope of landing a replacement for Petr Cech – all in today’s European papers.

NAPOLI STAR’S AGENT BELIEVES GHOULAM IS NEARING PREM MOVE

The agent for Mario Rui believes the Portuguese defender’s Napoli teammate Faouzi Ghoulam is set to move to the Premier League in January.

The Algerian left-back has been tipped as a target for both Chelsea and Liverpool, and his refusal to sign a new deal suggests the path is drawing nearer.

Ghoulam is out of contract next summer and Mario Giuffredi, who represents Rui, believes a move will soon come to fruition.

“Ghoulam is going through an awesome moment,” Giuffredi told Radio CRC when askd why Rui was not getting game time. “In my opinion he will not renew [his contract]. He can count on one of the most powerful agents in the world (Jorge Mendes) and he may want to earn much more.”

When pressed if he knew which clubs were interested in him, Giuffredi refused to disclose, but given long-standing links for Ghoulam to both Chelsea and Liverpool, it would be no shock to see either club renew attempts to sign him in January.

GUNNERS TARGET WANTS PAY RISE

Arsenal target Kepa Arrizabalaga has told Athletic Bilbao he wants a pay rise.

AS report the 22-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the season, is demanding £1.9m-a-year or £36,000 a week.

Bilbao recently offered him a new four-year deal and do not want to lose him for free next summer, but Arrizabalaga is free to talk to other clubs from January.

Real Madrid and Napoli are also understood to be tracking the young goalkeeper, who has a £61million release clause in his current deal.

LIVERPOOL READY TO LET COUTINHO GO IN JANUARY

Barcelona have been fresh hope of landing £120million Philippe Coutinho in January, according to reports in Spain.

The La Liga giants saw three bids for Coutinho rejected by Liverpool this summer, but despite keeping the player, Catalan newspaper Sport claim the Reds are finally ready to relent.

They claim Liverpool are apparently more receptive to the possibility of speaking about a transfer and would be more open to the idea of negotiating the departure of the 25-year-old.

Although Coutinho has been reintegrated into Jurgen Klopp’s first-team set-up at Anfield, the player’s camp are said to have informed Liverpool’s owners that he still wants to play for Barca and staying this summer has not dampened that desire to move on.

Furthermore, it’s claimed the player and his agents do not believe that the fact that he would be cup-tied for the knockout stage of the Champions League would prevent him moving during the January transfer window, with a compromise fee of £120million likely to be agreed.

These are certainly very strong claims from Sport, who are often seen as taking a very pro Barcelona stance, and given the Reds fought so hard to keep the player this summer, it would seem strange for them to relent so soon and allow their star man to leave mid-season.

AND THE REST

Juventus full-back Sandro is set to be offered a new contract in Turin to ward off interest from Chelsea and Man City. (Calciomercato)

Serie A giants Inter Milan are believed to be lining up a January move for Andre Ayew (Tuttomercatoweb).

Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman has told Presnel Kimpembe to ignore interest from Liverpool and stay at PSG for the foreseeable future (Telefoot)

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has hinted he could soon quit London and return to Italy after admitting he misses life in his homeland (Radio Anch’io lo sport)

Bayern Munich apparently turned down the chance to sign big-name stars such as Naby Keita, Sadio Mane, Gabriel Jesus, and Leroy Sane after refusing to enter a bidding war with Premier League suitors (Kicker)

Arsenal are apparently among several clubs interested in Le Havre defender Harold Moukoudi. Bordeaux, Nice and RB Leipzig are also keen on the £10m-rated 19-year-old (La Parisen)

Max Allegri has told Gonzalo Higuain he wants to see an improvement in his attitude, with the Juventus striker set for a recall to the side for Wednesday’s CL clash against Olympiacos (Calciomercato)

Edinson Cavani has reportedly turned down an offer of €1m to allow Neymar to take penalties for Paris St-Germain (El Pais)

Cavani is a transfer target for AC Milan and the Serie A club are preparing a bid for the PSG striker in January (RAI Sport)

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane turned down the chance to sign Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez over the summer (Don Balon)

Juventus are refusing to meet the €100m release clause in Jan Oblak’s contract and believe Wojciech Szczesny will be Gigi Buffon’s long-term replacement (Calciomercato)

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti has slammed compatriot Marco Verratti for trying to force a summer move to Barcelona (Le Figaro)