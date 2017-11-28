Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd, Chelsea in for €60m star; Liverpool’s €25m raid

Liverpool are closing in on a €25million deal for a long-term defensive target, while Manchester United will face competition from Chelsea for a €60million-rated Atletico Madrid star, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

LIVERPOOL MAKE FIRST CONTACT FOR DUTCH DEFENDER

Liverpool have spoken with Lazio over a January deal for long-term target Stefan De Vrij, according to reports in the Italian media.

The Dutch defender has been on the radar for Jurgen Klopp for some time, but Lazio’s refusal to sell – coupled with Liverpool’s efforts to sign Virgil van Dijk – ensured an offer never materialised.

Now, according to Il Messaggero, Liverpool are ready to make their move for the 25-year-old.

The former Feyenoord defender was due to fall out of contract at the end of the season, but recently agreed an extension that set his buyout clause at a low €25million.

The paper believes the deal was only signed on the assumption the player would leave in January and to help protect the club losing him for a nominal fee.

Liverpool aren’t alone in their pursuit of De Vrij, however, with Il Messaggero also claiming Atletico Madrid could make a move, with the La Liga giants willing to sell Jose Gimenez, who has been linked with Manchester United and Arsenal.

AND THE REST

Chelsea will rival Manchester United in a €60million summer scramble for Atletico Madrid star Koke (Gol Digital)

Schalke will offer Leon Goretzka wages of €10million a year to keep him from the clutches of Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Tottenham and Liverpool (Sport)

Arsenal are the frontrunners to sign Jakub Jankto from Udinese in January after AC Milan and Juventus both cooled their interest in signing him (Calciomercato)

Pep Guardiola has urged Man City to tie Kevin de Bruyne down to a new deal as soon as possible after Real Madrid were linked with a swoop for the Belgian star (Don Balon)

Torino claim that star striker Andrea Belotti isn’t going anywhere in January, despite a €100m escape clause in his contract (Gazetta dello Sport)

Borussia Dortmund will rival Newcastle and Everton for Cenk Tosun amid claims they want the Turkey striker as a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Turkish Football)

Juventus will try and sign a replacement for Gigi Buffon – and have Atletico’s Jan Oblak, Athletic Bilbao’s Kepa and Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois (il Bianconero)

Harry Kane has told Tottenham he wants to sign for Real Madrid and play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo (Don Balon)

Inter Milan are still to meet Jiangsu Suning’s asking price for former Chelsea star Ramires ahead of a possible January deal (Gazetta dello Sport)

Barcelona have switched their attention to signing Christian Eriksen rather than Philippe Coutinho in January (Don Balon)

Chelsea are interested in making a January move for impressive Lyon defender Mouctar Diakhaby (L’Equipe)

Barcelona right-back Douglas could be set for a return to the club after failing to impress during a loan stint with Benfica (O Jogo)

Former West Ham playmaker Dimitri Payet has been blasted by certain members of the French media, who claim he is overweight

Barcelona technical director Robert Fernandez has been in Brazil recently, keeping tabs on Gremio midfielder Arthur, who is rated at €15million – €20million (Goal Brasil)

AC Milan remain keen on a future appointment of Antonio Conte, despite naming Gennaro Gattuso as Vincenzo Montella’s replacement (Calciomercato)

Fenerbahce’s 28-year-old Brazilian midfielder Josef de Souza, a summer target for West Brom, has dismissed the idea of leaving the Turkish club in January (Sporx)

Everton have been linked with a move for Besiktas’ 25-year-old Turkey midfielder Oguzhan Ozyakup, who was once compared to France great Zinedine Zidane (Fanatik)

Juventus are interested in signing Alessio Romagnoli from rivals Milan (Calciomercato)