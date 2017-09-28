Euro Paper Talk: Germany star to snub Liverpool and Arsenal interest

Liverpool new boy Naby Keita could reportedly move to Anfield in January, while Arsenal and Liverpool face disappointment over one of their top 2018 targets, plus news on Alex Sandro, Javier Pastore and William Carvalho in Thursday’s European papers.

LEIPZIG STRUGGLES COULD LEAD TO EARLY KEITA MOVE

Red Bull Leipzig’s latest Champions League defeat could mean that Liverpool are boosted by a £48million January addition.

The German outfit have gained only one point from their first two games in Group G and failure to progress in the competition could open the door for the Reds to bring in midfielder Naby Keita six months earlier than planned.

That is the view of German football expert, Lee Price, who told Express Sport: “I revealed back in June that Keita had agreed terms with Liverpool – and there’s a chance he could move earlier.

“Firstly, don’t get carried away – at the minute it’s only a slim chance and there are no agreements in place, except the one for Keita to move next summer.

“But there’s always been talk that, depending on Leipzig’s domestic and Champions League progress, Liverpool could pay a further premium to get the midfielder early.”

The Reds had agreed to sign Keita next summer but if Leipzig continue to struggle in Europe then that will give Liverpool the leverage they need to try and get the deal done earlier, according to the report on Turkish Football.

SCHALKE STAR GORETZKA READY TO DISAPPOINT PREM PAIR

Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka has reportedly set his sights on a move to Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

The Germany star is being tracked by Arsenal, Liverpool and Inter Milan, with the 22-year-old available on a free transfer from July 1.

However, Kicker claims Goretzka has targeted a move to Bayern, with the German champions said to have made an informal offer for the midfielder.

Schalke, for their part, still hope to keep Goretzka and are prepared to pay him over £150,000-a-week if he agrees to stay.

But it seems the midfielder only has eyes for Bayern and is ready to disappoint both Arsene Wenger and Jurgen Klopp, who had both reportedly reached out over the possibility of bringing him to the Premier League next summer.

AND THE REST

Chelsea are set to receive a double transfer blow with Juventus defensive duo Alex Sandro and Giorgio Chiellini on the verge of signing new contracts (various)

Leeds United are interested in signing 6ft 4in central defender Aapo Halme, 19, who plays for Finnish top-flight club HJK Helsinki (Helsingin Sanoma)

Inter Milan could try to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Javier Pastore in January (Sport Mediaset)

Liverpool have asked Rosenborg for first refusal on starlet Olaus Jair Skarsem (Dagbladet)

Sporting Lisbon have lowered their asking price on William Carvalho to just £30.7m in January in a bid to balance the books. The midfielder was heavily linked with West Ham and Arsenal this summer (O Jogo)

Real Madrid are seriously considering a January move for Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Julian Draxler. The German has also been linked with a move to Arsenal (Le Parisien)

Atletico Madrid superstar Saul Niguez has revealed he came close to signing for Fulham as a 16-year-old

AC Milan considered making an attempt to appoint Roberto Mancini as manager during the summer (Sport Mediaset)

Real Madrid will make Paulo Dybala their top target for next summer with Eden Hazard inching closer towards a new deal at Chelsea (Marca)