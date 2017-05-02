Euro Paper Talk: Chelsea and Man Utd battle for Serie A ace

Lucas Leiva’s proposed move to Turkey is on the rocks, while a Manchester United man has been offered a two-year deal by Inter Milan, all in today’s Euro Paper Talk.

LUCAS’ MOVE IN DOUBT

Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva’s proposed move to Galatasaray looks set to fall through, according to reports in Turkey.

Fotomac report that the Super Lig club are not prepared to meet the wage demands and signing on fee of the Brazilian and will look at alternative targets.

The 30-year-old is reported to be earning £3m-a-season on Merseyside and wants that matching in Turkey, while the holding midfielder also wants a £1.5m signing on fee.

And Gala are now considering pulling the plug on the deal over the player’s personal terms.

Lucas is out of contract in the summer and he recently said he will hold talks with Jurgen Klopp before his future is decided.

Lucas said: “There is no doubt about my commitment to Liverpool, I just need to wait until the end of the season, work hard and make a decision together with the club.

“I have been here long enough and if the time comes for me to go somewhere else I think I will leave with the feeling that I did everything I could.”

He is though expected to leave Anfield on a free transfer after 10 years, with Klopp expected to draft in some younger blood.

ROMERO HEADING FOR INTER

Manchester United back-up goalkeeper Sergio Romero is close to joining Inter Milan, according to reports in Italy.

Tutto Mercato Web claim Romero has been offered a two-year contract after playing just one Premier League appearance this season.

The Argentina goalkeeper is contracted at Old Trafford until June 2018, but he is expected to move on to get more game time and he has reportedly already purchased a house in Milan with a deal set to be confirmed at the end of the season.

The move seems rather strange because the 30-year-old, who has a 12-month option to extend his deal in 2018, would apparently still be second choice goalkeeper at Inter behind Samir Handanovic.

AND THE REST

Juventus have joined the race to sign new Brazilian striking sensation Vinicius Jr. (O Chute)

Sampdoria striker Patrik Schick, who is wanted by Chelsea and Man Utd, is being tracked by Borussia Dortmund.(Gazzetta dello Sport)

Wolfsburg claim that no club has yet tabled a satisfactory bid for Swiss defender Ricardo Rodriguez. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

West Bromwich Albion have made a €10m bid for 30-year-old Inter striker Eder. (Tuttosport)

Roma have been told that they will have to pay Barcelona €20m if they want to take Denis Suarez to Italy. (Don Balon)

Manchester United might lose out on top target Andrea Belotti to Premier League rivals Chelsea. (Sky Sport Italia)

AC Milan have agreed personal terms with the Ivory Coast international midfielder Franck Kessie, who is also a Chelsea transfer target. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Franck Kessie: Closing on Milan switch?

Barcelona are preparing to complete the signing of Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin this summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

Roma’s director of football Monchi wants Arsenal’s Nacho Monreal to join the Serie A club. (TuttoMercatoWeb)

There is a “surreal silence” over Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma’s contract. Manchester United have been linked with the youngster, who will be out of contract in just over a year’s time. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Theo Hernandez, Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin, Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho and Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Marco Verratti all on Barcelona’s wish list. (AS)

Arsenal centre-back Laurent Koscielny is a target for Manchester City, while Marseille want to take the 31-year-old back to France. (Telefoot)

Inter Milan have firmed up their interest in Benfica defender Victor Lindelof. (Record)

Marco Veratti’s agent will hold talks with PSG at the end of the season to finalise his future (Premium Sport)

Juventus want to sign the classy France midfielder Verratti. (Calciomercato)

Jese, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Hatem Ben Arfa and Lucas Moura are among those who could be allowed to leave PSG. (Le Parisien)

Radamel Falcao hopes to sign a new deal with Monaco. (L’Equipe)