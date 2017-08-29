Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool defensive target blow; no Barca move for PSG man

Liverpool look to have missed out on a defensive option, while the Reds could land a Bayern star on loan and a Manchester United target can leave Barcelona, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

LIVERPOOL TARGET POISED FOR JUVE SWITCH

Juventus star Sami Khedira has confirmed that his Germany team-mate Benedikt Howedes is close to joining Juventus.

The Schalke star reportedly rejected the opportunity to join Liverpool and Spartak Moscow after favouring a switch to Serie A and will join on loan with a view to a permanent €15million move.

“I talked to Benedikt and I am happy he will join Juventus”, Khedira said.

“He is a leader and he always gives the best, he will be very important for us. Things will be easier with him because he can cover many roles in defence. He will have to adapt to life in here. Italian football is not easy. Trainings are tough and I took a while to settle in well too. Trainings with [Juventus boss] Allegri are the toughest I’ve ever done.”

Howedes’ snub could lead Reds boss Jurgen Klopp to reignite his interest in Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk before the transfer window shuts on Thursday.

MAN UTD TARGET TOLD HE CAN LEAVE BARCA

Monaco have reportedly made a late move for Manchester United and Arsenal target Arda Turan.

The Turkey international has been tipped to leave the Nou Camp all summer, as he is not considered to be part of new boss Ernesto Valverde’s plans.

Indeed, Barca director Roberto Fernandez confirmed that several players will leave the club this week, with Turan expected to be one of them.

“We are expecting several players to complete their moves away from the club by Wednesday,” Fernandez stated when asked about Turan’s future, according to Fanatik.

Spanish outlet AS has claimed that Mourinho is still keen on the player but that Monaco have entered the race, as the French champions look to bolster a squad that has been hit by a number of high-profile exits this summer.

LIVERPOOL FAVOURITES FOR BAYERN STAR

Liverpool are reportedly the favourites to sign Renato Sanches on loan from Bayern Munich before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a move away from the reigning Bundesliga champions all summer, and asked to be left out of the weekend win at Werder Bremen.

The Reds were being tipped to bring in Sanchez as a precaution against Emre Can’s possible switch to Juventus, but it would now appear that the Germany star will stay at least until January.

That has not stopped Bild, however, claiming that Jurgen Klopp’s men could still make a move for the former Benfica star.

Indeed, Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti recently opened the door to a possible exit for Sanchez: “If he stays, I’m satisfied. When he leaves, okay. No problem.”

AND THE REST

Super agent Jorge Mendes has denied that he recently met with Barcelona over a move for PSG star Angel Di Maria

Neymar has advised close friend Philippe Coutinho not to join Barcelona and to stay at Liverpool instead (Mundo Deportivo)

Inter Milan are in talks with Arsenal over the signing of defender Shkodran Mustafi (Il Corriere dello Sport)

Barcelona are thinking of offering Andre Gomes to PSG as part of a deal to land Angel Di Maria (Mundo Deportivo)



Luciano Vietto will not leave Atletico Madrid unless they bring back Diego Costa from Chelsea (Marca)

PSG defender Serge Aurier hasn’t committed to Tottenham yet as he would prefer a move to Manchester United (Le10sport)

Roma have completed the signing of Tottenham target Patrik Schick for €40million (various)

Benfica striker Raul Jimenez is a target for West Ham (Calciomercato)



Napoli star Pepe Reina has snubbed a move to PSG in order to stay for one more year at Napoli (various)

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele is a Marseille transfer target (L’Equipe)

Man Utd target Ivan Perisic is set to sign a contract extension with Inter worth €4.6million-a-year (Corriere dello Sport)

West Ham transfer target William Carvalho is on Monaco’s radar should Fabinho move to PSG (L’Equipe)



Inter Milan are interested in signing Tottenham outcast Moussa Sissoko (Tuttosport)

Despite Gareth Bale’s poor start to the season at Real Madrid, the club’s hierarchy have decided he will not be sold (Mundo Deportivo)

Juventus will make one last attempt to sign Lazio’s Keita Balde before the summer transfer window closes (Corriere dello Sport)

Torino will meet Mino Raiola on Tuesday as they try to seal a deal for AC Milan forward M’Baye Niang (Tuttosport)



Pierre-Michel Lasogga is in England to seal his move from Hamburg to Leeds United (Kicker)

Out of favour at Valencia, Nani will not be returning to Sporting Lisbon as his wage demands are too high (Record)

Juventus are closing in on the signing of Genoa starlets Pietro Pellegri, 16, and Eddy Salcedo, 15 (Calciomercato)

Lyon have completed the signing of Spain U19 midfielder Pape Cheikh Diop

Malaga have announced the signing of Diego Rolan from Bordeaux on a season-long loan