Liverpool have held talks over the signing of a Timo Werner alternative with his price tumbling to €45m, while Jose Mourinho is opposed to Tottenham shelling out big money for a midfield target, according to Wednesday’s Euro Paper Talk.

VICTOR OSIMHEN PRICE FALLS AS LIVERPOOL ARE LINKED AGAIN

Liverpool are back firmly on the trail of Lille striker Victor Osimhen and could sign the striker instead of Timo Werner, according to reports,

Werner is very much top of Liverpool’s shopping list but with their board said to be opposed to splashing out significant sums this summer, the name of Osimhen has popped up as a viable alternative.

That is after reports in France claimed his club Lille are now ready to sell for a reduced €45m (£40m) fee, as opposed the €80m (£72m) as had previously been reported.

The Nigerian marksman, 21, has enjoyed a stellar debut season in Ligue 1, notching 18 goals across all competitions.

His rapid rise has attracted the attentions of many of the Premier League’s heavy hitters, with Liverpool, Man Utd and Tottenham the clubs most frequently linked.

Indeed, Lille president Gerard Lopez confirmed the Premier League interest when he revealed he “turned down one English” bid in the January transfer window and that he would be seeking a fee on par with the money they received from Arsenal for Nicolas Pepe last summer.

However, Le 10 Sport claims in an exclusive that Osimhen’s price is actually around the €45m mark and that talks had been held over a potential move to Liverpool this summer.

That’s a claim ratified by Spanish outlet Don Balon, who also claim the knockdown fee has alerted Real Madrid to his potential signing, with the Nigeria said to favour a move to the Bernabeu above all others.

This follows reports in Italy on Wednesday which also state Osimhem is also wanted by Napoli as they target a replacement for departing Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik this summer.

Ttalk of a possible switch to the Premier League with Liverpool has also prompted a reaction from Nigeria manager Gernot Rohr, who admitted he’d be thrilled to see his young charge move to a bigger club.

Speaking to Channels Television, Rohr said: “Victor Osimhen will have a very big opportunity to go from Lille perhaps to the Premier League or Italy to a very, very big club.

“This is a success for him but also for the Super Eagles to have players at Champions League clubs.

“If we have players playing at a very high level for their clubs, our level in the Super Eagles will be growing also.”

Wherever he ends up, it appears there’s an increasing chance that Osimhen will be the next big-money departure at Lille, though it remains to be seen if his next club will indeed be Liverpool.

AND MORE FROM THE EURO PAPERS

Reported Liverpool target Kalidou Koulibaly would rather join PSG than move to the Premier League were he to leave Napoli in a blockbuster deal this summer (Il Mattino)

Jose Mourinho is the sole reason why Tottenham have not yet signed Philippe Coutinho as he believes the €100m transfer fee, or the €10m loan arrangement, Barcelona are demanding is “absurd” in the current climate (Mundo Deportivo)

Everton have learned that any summer swoop for Roma winger Cengiz Under would set them back €30m (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Man City have placed on record their interest in signing versatile Barcelona star Sergio Roberto this summer (Mundo Deportivo)

Inter Milan will make a move to sign Arsenal’s French striker Alexandre Lacazette should Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez join Barcelona this summer (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona have moved to reassure Clement Lenglet of his long-term future at the club amid claims he could be used as a makeweight to entice Inter Milan to sell them Martinez (Marca)

Kylian Mbappe would jump at the chance to move to Liverpool as he would become a “king” under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp, claims France World Cup winner Willy Sagnol (SportBild)

Manchester United loanee Chris Smalling will disappoint suitors Arsenal and Tottenham after deciding that he wants to stay at Roma beyond the current campaign (Corriere dello Sport)

Napoli want either Lille striker Victor Osimhen, who has been linked with Liverpool and Newcastle, or Zenit St Petersburg forward Sardar Azmoun as replacements for Arkadiusz Milik this summer (Il Mattino)

Marc Andre Ter Stegen insists there is no way he will leave Barcelona this summer after being linked with a possible move to the Premier League with Chelsea (AS)

Fiorentina and PSG are among the clubs interested in Faouzi Ghoulam after Napoli stuck a €15m fee on his head (Le 10 Sport)

Real Betis are keen to sign Newell’s Old Boys midfielder Jeronimo Cacciabue, who is available for a knockdown fee of €3.5m this summer (Estadio Deportivo)

Lyon have agreed to sign Villarreal attacker Karl Toko Ekambi after a promising season on loan. The deal will set the Ligue giants back an initial €11.5m with a further €4m in bonuses (various)

Barcelona look to have a free run at Willian after Real Madrid rejected the opportunity to sign the Chelsea winger on a free transfer (various)

Arsenal are set to make a €25m bid for Feyenoord’s highly-rated Turkish midfielder Orkun Kokcu (VI)

Real Valladolid are in the hunt for Flamengo’s teenage sensation Ramon Ramos this summer (Marca)

Liverpool, PSG, Juventus and Man City are the four clubs in the running to sign Houssam Aouar this summer amid claims he could be sold by Lyon in a €50m deal (RMC Sport)

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey is refusing to sign a new contract at the Wanda Metropolitano, to hand Arsenal a lift over a potential €50m deal (Guillem Balague)

Real Sociedad star Martin Odegaard is confident they can end the season on a high and secure a place in the 2020/21 Champions League (Marca)

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has spoken to Paul Pogba’s agent, saying he is still interested in signing the Manchester United midfielder (Le 10 Sport)

Barcelona have made an enquiry about re-signing Spanish centre-back Eric Garcia from Manchester City (ESPN)

Newcastle midfielder Matty Longstaff has been offered a lucrative contract by Serie A side Udinese – and his exit could net the Magpies just £400,000 in compensation (Sky Italia)

Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis has been linked with a move to Besiktas this summer (Sporx)