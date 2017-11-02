Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool eye Freiburg star; Milan refusing to sell Arsenal target

Liverpool have entered the race for a highly-rated Bundesliga central defender, while Arsenal are considering trying to poach a young Chelsea star, according to Thursday’s European papers.

LIVERPOOL EYE MOVE FOR TOP FREIBURG STAR

Liverpool have reportedly entered the race to sign Freiburg’s highly-rated centre-back Caglar Soyuncu.

The powerful defender, who is rated at €20million, has already established himself as a first-team regular for the Bundesliga outfit and has earned nine international caps for Turkey.

The 21-year-old is said to be keen on a move to the Premier League and Turkish-Football.com claims that Liverpool re among several clubs in England keeping tabs on the player.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is on the lookout for at least one central defender ahead of the January transfer window, with Liverpool once again struggling at the heart of their defence this season.

A previous move for Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk failed to materialise over the summer and Klopp is now looking at alternative options, should the Reds once gain be priced out of a move in the Saints stopper.

However, the report states that Freiburg are unlikely to sell their star man midway through the season unless a bid in the region of €20 million is tabled.

Soyuncu had also been linked with Manchester City in the past but it is not thought Pep Guardiola’s will renew their interest, given their improved defensive performances so far this term.

AND THE REST

A bid of €20m (£17.6m) may not be enough to land the services of Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Everton target Cenk Tosun (NTV Spor)

Arsenal are plotting a shock raid of Chelsea for attacking midfielder Charly Musonda (Foot Mercato)

Leicester attacker Riyad Mahrez could follow former Premier League star Dimitri Payet to Marseille in the January transfer window in a cut-price €30 million deal

Athletic Bilbao central defender Aymeric Laporte wants a move to Real Madrid (Don Balon)

Premier League target Faouzi Ghoulam is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a serious knee injury against Man City (Sky Sport)

Barcelona are looking for reinforcements at the back and have set their sights on RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano (Bild)

Inter Milan are set to make a bid for PSG playmaker Javier Pastore in January (Tuttosport)

AC Milan are refusing to sell Arsenal, Barcelona and Monaco target Andre Silva in the January window (Calciomeracto)

Bayern Munich are refusing to sell Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal, a major target for Inter Milan, in January (SempreInter)