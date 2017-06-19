Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool keen on France winger; Bacca fee

Liverpool are emerging as contenders to sign an in-demand Monaco midfielder, while AC Milan have named their asking price for Carlos Bacca, according to Monday’s European press.

THOMAS LEMAR RACE HOTS UP

Reports in France claim Liverpool have contacted Monaco over a possible deal for in-demand winger Thomas Lemar.

The player enjoyed a brilliant season for the Principality as they ended PSG’s monopoly of the Ligue 1 title and also reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The 21-year-old, who recently starred in France’s 3-2 win over England, has been linked with Arsenal, Tottenham and Juventus.

But French publication Telefoot claims Jurgen Klopp’s side have also now made contact to discuss a possible deal for the £40m-rated midfielder.

The Reds are of course also chasing Roma’s Mohamed Salah and with the players occupying similar positions, it is not known whether Lemar has been lined up as an alternative of in addition to the likely signing of the Egyptian winger.

ZLATAN HEADING FOR ITALY

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s agent Mino Raiola has revealed the Swede could play in Serie A next season.

Raiola has confirmed to Sky Italia that there is interest in the 35-year-old from around the world but claimed a move to Serie A would be “possible”.

“Many clubs are interested in Ibrahimovic; from MLS in the USA, but also in Italy would be possible,” said Raiola.

“Napoli? Everything is possible, but I think Napoli will not be his next club.”

Ibrahimovic is reported to have targeted a return to action by November and amid claims he could still sign a short-term deal with Manchester United.

The Swedish superstar was released at the end of his one-year agreement with United earlier this month as the club decided not to exercise the option to extend the veteran forward’s playing contract by a further year following the serious ACL injury he sustained in May.

AUBAMEYANG OPEN TO LIVERPOOL SWITCH

The Reds have been linked with the Borussia Dortmund hitman every transfer window since Jurgen Klopp’s appointment at Anfield in October 2015, but reports on Sunday suggested they were finally ready to make an official bid for the player.

The report claimed Liverpool were willing to spend up to a club record €70million (£61.3million) to sign the player who scored 40 goals in 45 matches in all competitions for the Bundesliga giants this season.

The player had been lined up for a move to PSG, but last week it was claimed that the Ligue 1 side’s sporting director Antero Henrique decided Aubameyang, at 28 years of age, did not represent good value for money.

But after telling Dortmund he wants to leave this summer, Aubameyang could find his options running out and news that Liverpool are willing to meet his asking price appears to have put the Champions League-bound Reds at the front of the queue.

Le Parisien now claims Aubameyang is not only open to holding talks with Liverpool, the Gabon forward would actively relish the chance to link up with Klopp once again.

THREE-WAY BATTLE FOR MARCO ASENSIO

Reports in Spain claim Liverpool, Arsenal and Juventus are locked in a three-way battle to sign Real Madrid’s breakthrough star of 2016/17, Marco Asensio.

The 21-year, who scored a hat-trick for Spain Under-21s in the European Championships over the weekend, netted 10 times for Zinedine Zidane’s side this season – including a goal in the Champions League final against Juve.

And amid claims the player wants guarantees on his playing time, Diario Gol claim the player could ask to leave the Bernabeu. The outlet also claims Liverpool, Arsenal and Juventus are all keen on his signature.

However, we think this one may have to be filed under the ‘unlikely to happen’ category, especially with so much speculation surrounding his Real Madrid teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and James Rodriguez.

Zidane is known to rate Asensio extremely highly and his performances so far for Spain this summer will only serve to reinforce his resolve to keep the player at the Bernabeu.

