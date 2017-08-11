Euro Paper Talk: Man City offer Juve €30m man; Liverpool want £12m star

Liverpool are keen on a Genoa star, while Juventus are weighing up whether to make a bid for an unwanted Manchester City star, according to Friday’s European press.

LIVERPOOL KEEN ON URUGUAYAN STAR

Liverpool have reportedly stepped up their interest in Genoa star Diego Laxalt.

The 24-year-old was one of the club’s stand-out players last season, and Jurgen Klopp has been monitoring the player’s progress.

Secolo XIX report that Genoa boss Ivan Juric has declared that the player will not be sold during this transfer window, but with club president Enrico Preziosi desperate to bring funds into the port side, if the right offer is put on the table he could be tempted to sell.

The Uruguay international has spent the past four years plying his trade in Italy after initially heading to Serie A with Inter Milan.

Following that £2m switch he enjoyed loan spells with Bologna, Empoli and Genoa over the subsequent three seasons.

Laxalt sealed a permanent move to Genoa last summer and he subsequently made 36 appearances as Ivan Juric’s side avoided relegation.

He is currently rated in the £12million bracket.

JUVENTUS OFFERED MAN CITY DEFENDER

TuttoSport believe out-of-favour Manchester City defender, Eliaquim Mangala, has been offered to Italian giants Juventus.

The 26-year-old Frenchman, who spent last season on-loan at Valencia, is believed to be surplus to requirements under Pep Guardiola.

City are rumoured to be looking to get back some of the €30million they paid Porto for his services in 2014, and believe Juventus could take a chance on Mangala.

Mangala still has two years remaining on his contract with City, but looks almost certain to lead the Manchester club this summer.

However, the club would likely take a huge hit on the money they paid Porto three years ago and a deal of around £15million could be agreed.

AND THE REST

PSG are reported to be on the verge of being able to announce £168million signing Kylian Mbappe (Marca)

Juventus are continuing to monitor Emre Can at Liverpool (Corriere dello Sport)

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino looks to be closing in on highly-rated Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez.

Barcelona could make a move for Spurs star Christian Eriksen, if their plan to sign Philippe Coutinho falls through (Independent)

Genoa striker Giovanni Simeone, who was a target for Everton, is closing in on a move to Fiorentina (Violanews)

Bologna and Atalanta remain the front-runners for Inter forward Rodrigo Palacio (Gazzetta)

Roma have failed to secure a deal with Barcelona for Munir (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Galatasaray have tabled a bid for Manchester City’s young defender Jason Denayer.