Euro Paper Talk: Arsenal scout Turkish ace; Donnarumma interest

Liverpool are chasing a Bayern Munich winger, while AC Milan are offering one of their prized assets a new incentive to keep him away from Manchester United, according to the European media.

MILAN OFFER STAR CAPTAINCY TO KEEP MAN UTD AT BAY

AC Milan want to make goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma their new captain next season in an effort to ward off interest from Manchester United and Real Madrid.

The 18-year-old is regarded as the best young keeper in the world and United and Real are ready to offer the player a huge salary hike in a bid to lure him away from the San Siro.

Calciomercato, via La Gazzetta dello Sport, claims that Milan have offered the youngster a contract extension until 2022 with a new 3.2million-a-year euros salary. However, the Premier League and La Liga giants will offer Donnarumma more than twice that figure and are also ready to pay Milan 50m euros to land the player.

United are still in the hunt for a new goalkeeper, with David De Gea expected to be the subject of yet more interest from Real this summer, and it would seem that whichever club has De Gea on their books next season will have a knock-on affect on where Donnarumma’s future will ultimately lie.

ARSENAL HANDED BOOST IN HUNT FOR TURKISH STAR

Arsenal have reportedly been given a transfer boost in pursuit of Turkish wonder-kid Yusuf Yazici.

The 20-year-old midfielder has been in brilliant form for Trabzonspor this season and has been directly involved in an incredible 15 goals in 16 games for the Turkish ouftit.

Arsenal scout Jurgen Kost was in Turkey recently and is believed to have watched Yazici in action, and Turkish-Football claims that Trabzonspor are already looking at alternatives as they expect the player to leave this summer.

The Gunners are not the only club to have been linked with a move for Yazici, with Manchester United also rumoured to have shown an interest.

AND THE REST

Liverpool are interested in signing winger Douglas Costa from Bayern Munich (Sport Bild)

PSG trio Jean-Kevin Augustin, Lorenzo Callagari and Alec Georgen all want moves away from the French capital this summer (L’Equipe)

Iker Casillas has rejected a return home to Spain with Malaga to stay at Porto (Record)

Chelsea and Manchester United targets Antonio Rudiger and Kostas Manolas are reportedly being shortlisted by Inter Milan as possible defence reinforcement for next season (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Barcelona have seen off rivals Real Madrid for Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Verratti (Don Balon)



Juventus are tracking Sampdoria striker Patrik Schick and could hold the upper-hand in a potential transfer (Tuttosport)

AC Milan do not want to sell Juventus target Mattia De Sciglio (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Max Allegri could sign a contract extension with Juventus at the end of the season (Tuttosport)



Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli has revealed that Paul Pogba has recently Skyped his former team-mates telling them to be happy for their results and that he’d like to be there with them (Tuttosport)

Frank de Boer has urged Barcelona to sign former Ajax midfielder Christian Eriksen from Tottenham (Football Oranje)

AC Milan star winger Suso could sign a contract extension until 2022 (Gazzetta dello Sport)



AC Milan are interested in signing Chelsea and Bayern Munich target Ghoulam, who will be leaving Napoli at the end of the campaign (Tuttosport)