Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool eye Jan move for Dutch star; Messi’s Neymar anger

Liverpool are targeting a January move for a Dutch defender, while Neymar’s Barcelona exit and summer transfer debacle could cost them Lionel Messi, according to Sunday’s European papers.

LIVERPOOL LIFTED BY CHEAP DE VRIJ RELEASE CLAUSE

Liverpool are being tipped to make a January swoop for Lazio defender Stefan De Vrij after receiving encouragement over the defender’s new release clause.

The Dutchman has only 10 months left in his contract with Lazio but according to Il Corriere dello Sport, the talented centre-back will soon sign a contract extension, which telling, will include a small exit clause.

According to the paper, De Vrij’s new deal will contain an exit clause of just €27m (£24.7m) and Liverpool are ready to activate it in the January window.

Liverpool tried and failed to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton this summer, but De Vrij had been earmarked as a viable alternative and the Reds will now go back in for him in January, with the Corriere dello Sport also claiming Juventus are also keen.

NEYMAR TRANSFER TO COST BARCELONA PRESIDENT HIS JOB; MESSI ALSO WANTS OUT

Neymar’s transfer from Barcelona to PSG could reportedly see Josep Maria Bartomeu face a vote of no-confidence from the La Liga club’s members.

That’s according to Marca, who quote Agusti Benedito, who lost out in the last election to Bartomeu.

He claims that Barcelona’s board have severely weakened their squad this summer with the departure of Neymar and the failed bids to bring Marco Verratti and Philippe Coutinho to the club.

Furthermore, he feels the signing of Ousmane Dembele isn’t up to standard with Benedito claiming he can get enough members to sign a petition to trigger a vote of no-confidence.

Benedito claims that 40-50,000 members (socios) agree with them. They need more than 16,000 to secure a formal vote.

“This board has done terribly badly. Bartomeu should resign, the situation is out of control. We’re facing a crucial institutional crisis,” Benedito told reporters as he left Barcelona’s offices.

Marca also claim Benedito is reasonably optimistic, but he needs to secure a 66% majority.

“I think there are 40,000 or 50,000 socios who agree with us,” Benedito continued. Now all we need to do is encourage them to sign our petition. If the membership wants it we’ll succeed.”

Furthermore, Spanish outlet Diario Gol claims Lionel Messi is seriously considering whether to leave Barcelona following the club’s shocking transfer window.

AND THE REST

Napoli full-back Faouzi Ghoulam is on the verge of signing a new contract to June 2022 (Corriere dello Sport)

Former Italy and AC Milan boss Arrigo Sacchi claims Barcelona made a mistake in signing Ousmane Dembele, claiming Marco Verratti would have been the perfect replacement (Gazetta dello Sport)

Real Madrid were offered Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez after Manchester City looked unlikely to tie up a deal before the transfer deadline (Don Balon)

Inter Milan are hoping to hand Mauro Icardi a new contract and raise his release clause to put off the Argentine star’s numerous suitors (Calciomercato)

Arsene Wenger has confirmed Arsenal failed to land Thomas Lemar on transfer deadline day – but plans to make a new bid for the Liverpool target in the future (Telefoot)

Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla isn’t considering retirement despite being left out of the club’s 25-man Premier League squad (AS)

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can will open talks with over a signing a pre-contract with Juventus in January (Corriere dello Sport)

Out of contract Cristian Zaccardo is an Inter Milan and Lazio transfer target, with both clubs failing to strengthen their defence adequately this summer (Tuttosport)

Barcelona are confident of being able to seal the departure of Arda Turan to Galatasaray or another Turkish team before next weekend (Mundo Deportivo)

Antoine Griezmann’s transfer release clause at Atletico Madrid will halve from €200m to €100m from January (AS)

Roma want to extend Kostas Manolas’ contract with the player linked with both Chelsea and Juventus over the summer (Corriere dello Sport)