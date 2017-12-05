Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool given hope of £53.5m deal for Salah replacement; £100m striker denies Real Madrid link

The agent for a £53.5m Liverpool target has done little to dampen transfer speculation, while Manchester United won’t be deterred by the €80m price tag on the head of a Serie A midfielder, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

AGENT FOR SPORTING STAR OPENS UP ON LIVERPOOL, JUVENTUS LINKS

Liverpool’s hopes of signing Gelson Martins have been given a lift after his agent admitted the player was open to a move.

The Portugal winger has reportedly been earmarked as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, amid widespread claims the Egyptian is wanted by Real Madrid next summer.

His manager for Egypt, Hector Cuper, as well as countryman Mido and a close confidant, have all claimed the Reds star is being courted by the La Liga giants after a barnstorming start to his Anfield career.

Liverpool would of course fight tooth and nail to keep their £36.9million record signing at Anfield, but if the event of losing him, it was claimed last week they had identified Sporting Libson star Martins as a possible replacement.

The Portugal winger has a £53.5million release clause in his contract and is said to be also attracting attention from Barcelona and Juventus, while Manchester United are also believed to be monitoring his situation as they bid to add a wide attacker to their ranks.

And his agent Ulisses Santos did little to dampen the speculation over his client when questioned by Spanish daily Sport.

“Gelson is a player who is wanted by many clubs in the Premier League, La Liga, he is even admired by some Bundesliga sides” he said. “His future? As a professional, he must be ready for any eventuality, regardless of whether that is to stay in Lisbon or move elsewhere.

“He plays for the Portuguese national team and wants to win titles. Portuguese clubs are less financially powerful and need to raise cash by selling players or via television rights.”

AND THE REST

Steven NZonzi has flown to London for talks with Arsenal after he was left out of Sevilla’s squad for a fourth match in a row

Manchester United have not been put off by Lazio’s refusal to sell Sergej Milinkovic-Savic for less than €80million after sending scouts to check on him once again this weekend (Calciomercato)

Chelsea target Alex Sandro, Arsenal target Juan Cuadrado and veteran defender Stephan Lichtsteiner have all asked to leave Juventus in January (Il Bianconero)

Barcelona’s hopes of luring Marco Verratti to the club look over with the Italian on the verge of agreeing a one-year extension to his current contract (Le 10 Sport)

Unai Emery has talked up the importance of Julian Draxler to Paris Saint-Germain, handing Arsenal and Liverpool a massive blow over their hopes of a January deal

Inter Milan talisman Mauro Icardi has responded with a massive thumbs down to talk he could join Real Madrid in a £100m deal this winter window (Calciomercato)

Chelsea’s hopes of signing Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain appear over after the Brazil winger reached an agreement in principle with Beijing Guoan (Goal)

Valencia are growing increasingly confident on securing a January loan deal for out-of-favour Everton forward Sandro Ramirez, according to journalist Dani Merono Bori, who is in the Spanish city

Real Madrid want to sign Spain internationals Kepa Arrizabalaga and Alvaro Odriozola before next summer’s World Cup. A deal for Bilbao keeper Arrizabalaga looks done, but Odriozola looks more complicated with Real Sociedad holding out for his €40m exit fee (AS)

Juventus are looking to beat Liverpool and Arsenal to the signing of Barcelona midfielder Rafinha and hope to take him on an initial loan deal in January (Sky Sports Italia)

West Ham could face competition for striker target Fyodor Smolov from Real Madrid. The Krasnodar forward, 27, has scored 10 goals in just 13 league appearances in the Russian top flight this season (Marca)

Eden Hazard is reportedly putting contract talks with Chelsea on hold as he clings on to the hope of an offer from Real Madrid

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde admits he is not sure if the club will sign any new central defenders in the January transfer window (Football Espana)

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has played down a supposed disagreement between himself and Cristiano Ronaldo earlier this season (TV Espana)

Gremio star Arthur has confirmed he has held talks over a move to Barcelona – but he insists nothing has been signed yet (Calciomercato)

Tottenham want Inter Milan midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia in January and could bid £30m to try and secure him ahead of Valencia in January

Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik says he hopes to make his return from injury some time in the new year (Sky Sports Italia)