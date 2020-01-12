Liverpool have held talks with the agent of a €100m-rated Bundesliga star, while Tottenham will solve their striker crisis by signing a former player on loan, according to Sunday’s European papers.

LIVERPOOL HOLD TALKS WITH HAVERTZ AGENT

Liverpool’s sporting director Michael Edwards is reported to have flown to Germany last month to hold talks with the agent of Bayer Leverkusen superstar Kai Havertz.

The 20-year-old playmaker is expected to be one of the world’s most sought-after stars this year after he indicated he was ready to leave Leverkusen.

Despite his tender years, Havertz has already clocked up more than 100 Bundesliga appearances for his side, scoring 31 goals, while also making his mark in the Champions League.

And while the player is said to have opted against a January move, reports via The Athletic claim Liverpool are keen on a summer deal with Edwards seemingly doing the groundwork now.

With Adam Lallana poised to move on, the addition of Havertz would be a huge coup for Liverpool, though the report does state that a move to Bayern Munich is also a strong possibility for the seven-times capped Germany star.

Discussing his future earlier this year, Havertz said: “I am honest, at some point the next step must come for me.

“But I’m not going to worry about when exactly that will happen.

“I really don’t know yet whether FC Bayern is the next and right step for me. I also don’t know whether foreign countries would not be more suitable for me.

“I really don’t think too much about it at the moment. I have that self-confidence, yes [that I could play for Bayern]. But the same applies to other clubs as well.”

However, despite claims he has spoken with Liverpool, it may be that the recent signing of Takumi Minamino means the Reds’ interest comes to nothing.

AND THE REST

Fernando Llorente is poised to return to Tottenham on loan, just six months after joining Napoli (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is interested in bringing in Barcelona and France forward Ousmane Dembele (El Desmarque)

Islam Slimani could cut short his loan stint at Monaco and move to Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season from Leicester City (L’Equipe)

Bayern Munich are interested in making a move for Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo in the summer. The Portuguese full-back has also been linked with Tottenham and Man Utd (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester City are leading the race to sign Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, who is rated in the €50m bracket (Calciomercato)

Wolves have emerged as a possible destination for Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Lemar because of the club’s relationship with the France winger’s agent, Jorge Mendes (Mundo Depotivo)

Chelsea and Tottenham scouts are due to be at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday to watch Roma midfielder Amadou Diawara (Tuttomercatoweb)

Real Madrid are reportedly looking to accelerate their move for Malaga winger Hugo Vallejo in the coming weeks (AS)

Celta Vigo midfielder Stanislav Lobotka will undergo a medical in the coming days ahead of a €25m move to Serie A side Napoli in the coming days (AS)

Inter Milan director Beppe Marotta has played down his side’s chances of signing Christian Eriksen, Ashley Young and Olivier Giroud this month (DAZN)

Real Betis are set to complete the €8million transfer of Argentina midfielder Guido Rodriguez in the coming days (AS)

Leicester City are reported to have made an approach to sign Barcelona defender Moussa Wague in the January transfer window (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester United will this week offer Sporting Lisbon a €60m package that includes two players as part of a deal to sign Bruno Fernandes (DN)

Roma and Bologna have both agreed a fee with Atalanta for Roger Ibanez, with the player set to move on loan with €10m obligation to buy in the summer (Il Tempo)

Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez has dismissed speculation linking him with a return to the Camp Nou as Ernesto Valverde’s successor (Marca)

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie has distanced himself from speculation suggesting he could leave the San Siro this month (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Liverpool have tabled an offer of €10m plus infamous flop Loris Karius in a bid to secure the signature of Turkish international goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir (Karadeniz Gazetesi)

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel has expressed his hope that loan star Mauro Icardi turns his loan move into a permanent transfer from Inter Milan this summer (Goal)

Huddersfield Town forward Steve Mounie is reportedly being targeted by Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas (Haber Global)

Barcelona have confirmed that striker Luis Suarez will undergone surgery on a knee surgery (various)