Manchester United have made the first move for a Lyon star amid claims two rivals could also look to sign him, while Inter Milan have offered Tottenham two stars as part of an approach for Christian Eriksen, according to Thursday’s European papers.

LIVERPOOL COULD GAZUMP MAN UTD FOR DEMBELE

Manchester United are reported to have made a firm offer of €40m to Lyon for striker Moussa Dembele.

The France U21 striker moved from Celtic to Lyon last summer and has proved a big hit in Ligue 1 after banging in 20 goals in 45 appearances.

He has been linked as a potential target for Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this summer, amid claims he believes the powerful frontman would provide an upgrade on Romelu Lukaku.

And now Thursday’s edition of L’Equipe claims United have launched an initial offer of €40m to the Ligue 1 giants amid reports a number of rival clubs are also pondering an approach.

According to the French newspaper, both Barcelona and Liverpool are also hovering over Dembele; Liverpool arein the market for a new centre-forward with Daniel Sturridge allowed to leave at the end of his contract and Barca seeking more cover and competition for the ageing Luis Suarez next season.

While the paper acknowledges that United look most likely to sign the 22-year-old this summer, L’Equipe does raise the possibility of both their rival suitors pondering increased offers for a player whose stock is only likely to rise in the coming years.

AND THE REST

Inter Milan have joined the race to sign Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen – and could offer Spurs the chance to sign Ivan Perisic or Mauro Icardi to sweeten the deal (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Manchester United have launched a take-it-or-leave-it bid of €100m for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly (Corriere dello Sport)

Barcelona could swoop for Bayern Munich right-back Joshua Kimmich if Nelson Semedo leaves the Nou Camp this summer (Mundo Deportivo)

Paris Saint-Germain have opened negotiations with Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas over a potential switch to the Ligue 1 giants (Marca)

Gigi Buffon’s agent claims the veteran keeper has his heart set on a move to Lazio after it was confirmed he will leave PSG this summer (Calciomercato)

Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian is in negotiations with Valencia (Sky Italia)

Ajax and Bayer Leverkusen have been touted as potential destinations for Martin Odegaard after the forgotten Real Madrid man, still only 20, insisted all he wants to do is “play football” (AS)

Piotr Ziolinski insists he would not pick up the phone if Maurizio Sarri attempted to sign him for Juventus, such is the ill-feeling between the two clubs (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Talks are underway between Tottenham and Roma over a potential €45m deal for the young Italian playmaker (Tuttosport)

Maurizio Sarri’s move to Juventus has stalled with Chelsea demanding that the Serie A champions pay the Italian’s £5.3m release clause (Sky Italia)

Laurent Koscielny has been offered the chance to finish his career back in his homeland after Rennes made an approach to sign the veteran defender (L’Equipe)

Marco Giampaolo will sign a two-year contract to become AC Milan’s new coach after terms were agreed over his exit from Sampdoria (Calciomercato)

West Ham have made a £10m bid for Lorient and France U20 forward Alexis Claude-Maurice (Le10 Sport)

Manchester United have rejected the chance to sign Mauro Icardi from Inter Milan in a proposed deal that would have seen Romelu Lukaku move in the other direction (Gianluca Di Marzio)

United’s refusal to sign Icardi has led to reports linking the Argentine forward with a surprise move to Roma (Sky Italia)

Talks are ongoing between Everton and Schalke over the loan signing of Jonjoe Kenny (Sky Deutsche)