Liverpool are making plans to push through an impressive double January coup, while Juventus are watching a Manchester United trio with a view to a summer 2020 triple swoop, according to Thursday’s European papers.

LIVERPOOL LAY GROUNDWORK OVER DOUBLE DEAL

Liverpool are reportedly keeping a very close watch om Samuel Chukwueze following the Villarreal winger’s breakthrough campaign last season.

The 20-year-old enjoyed an outstanding breakthrough campaign last season, where his form brought him to the attention of some of European football’s giants and also saw him make his international debut for Nigeria.

The likes of Arsenal, PSG and Real Madrid have all been mentioned as possible suitors, but according to Goal, it is Liverpool who are most watching the youngster closely.

As per the report, scouts from the European champions have been regular visitors to the Estadio de la Cerámica and it’s believed Liverpool could make a move as early as January for a player already thought to be high up on Jurgen Klopp’s wish-list.

Liverpool already have Senegalese star Sadio Mane and Egyptian king Mohamed Salah on their books and the capture of Chukwueze could give them an all-out African attack.

The Nigerian is currently rated in the €40m bracket, but with his value likely to soar, Liverpool know they may have to strike sooner rather than later, or run the risk of seeing his price rise dramatically.

Liverpool are also said to be keen on €15m-rated Trabzonspor keeper Ugurcan Cakir. And having watched him in action over the weekend, it’s now reported in Turkey that the Reds are plotting a January approach for his services.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!

AND THE REST

Juventus are keeping tabs on Manchester United trio David de Gea, Eric Bailly and Nemanja Matic before next summer’s transfer window (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Atletico Madrid remain interested in Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen and are willing to make a big offer in January. Inter Milan and Manchester United are the other contenders to sign him, leaving the player with four choices in January (AS)

Benfica will make another attempt to sign Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin in the January transfer window (Corriere dello Sport)

Alexis Sanchez admits it was a strong appeal from Romelu Lukaku that convinced him to join Inter Milan this summer (Sky Italia)

Juventus will try to sell both Mario Mandzukic and Emre Can in the January transfer window (Goal)

Ousmane Dembele DID turn down a proposed move to French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain this summer, with the approach separate to Barcelona’s bid to re-sign Neymar (L’Equipe)

Inter Milan will renew deals for full back Danilo D’Ambrosio and star goalkeeper Samir Handanovic in the coming weeks (FCInternews)

Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz – a summer target for Real Madrid and Barcelona – has confirmed that talks are under way over a new contract (Marca)

Patrik Schick says he had to leave Roma for RB Leipzig as he wasn’t happy with his lack of regular football in the Italian capital (Sport.cz)

Man Utd have a deal in place to sign Jadon Sancho – and are also considering swoops for Ruben Dias and Mandzukic in a triple €203m raid (various)

Inter Milan saw a €40m bid for Eintracht Frankfurt winger Filip Kostic fail this summer (Bild)

AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek has played down talk of a goal drought and insists he’ll soon return to form (Foot Truck)

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar cried after being told he would not be returning to former club Barcelona this summer (El Chiringuito)

Arsenal tried to sign Brazilian youngster Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid over the summer (UOL)

Aston Villa made a €10m bid for Celta Vigo forward Pione Sisto in the summer (Faro De Vigo)

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren says he considered moves to both AC Milan and Roma this summer (Sports Novoski)

Luis Suarez has opened up on the impact Barcelona’s shock semi-final defeat to Liverpool in last year’s Champions League had on his daily and personal life (Fox Sports Radio)

Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus says he’s ready to go to extreme lengths to ensure Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz joins him at the club (Sport1)

Barcelona could have signed Tottenham striker Lucas Moura this summer but were unable to meet the €50m asking price (Mundo Deportivo)

Emre Can has tried to put a positive spin on his exclusion from Juventus’ Champions League squad after earlier speaking of his disappointment (various)

Roma winger Cengiz Under – linked with moves to Arsenal, Man City and Tottenham – insists he loves the club and was happy to sign a new deal (TRT Sport)