Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool left back hope; Arsenal winger blow

The price for a Tottenham target has almost doubled after the player’s fine start to the season, while Torino have joined Liverpool in the race for a striker, in Friday’s European papers.

ARSENAL TOLD TO FORGET WINGER BID

Max Allegri will block Juan Cuadrado’s departure from Juventus, it has been reported by Calciomercato.

Arsenal were keen on the 29-year-old former Chelsea man last summer, and were expected to rekindle their interest when the transfer window reopens in January.

However, those plans appear to be in tatters, with Juve boss Allegri informing the board that the Colombian is a key part of his plans.

NAPOLI INSERT DOUBLE RELEASE CLAUSE FOR REDS TARGET



Napoli have reportedly set a double release clause for Liverpool target Faouzi.

The left-back’s current contract runs out next summer but he has been offered a new €2.5million-a-year deal until 2022, a huge pay rise compared to his current €800,000-a-year deal.

The Italian outfit are hopeful that Ghoulam will stay but have, according to Il Mattino, found a potential solution that will keep the player, the club and any potential suitors interested.

They are said to have inserted two release clauses in his contract. One is set in the region of €40million if a so called ‘big club’, which they deem Liverpool to be, comes calling while a second release clause of €27m has been included for ‘smaller clubs’.

It’s all a bit bizarre but Napoli hope that by adding these clauses it will encourage the Algerian to extend his stay with them, in the knowledge that if a European giant does show interest then the 26-year-old will still have the option of furthering his career at a higher level – if the relevant clause is met.

PRICE FOR TOTTENHAM TARGET ALMOST DOUBLES

The price for Tottenham, Crystal Palace and Newcastle strike target Cenk Tosun has risen to €25million after the Besiktas star made an impressive start to the new season.

Tosun has scored four goals and provided two assists in his first eight games, while the 26-year-old was also awarded the Champions League Goal of the Week for his long-range effort against Porto on Matchday 1.

The Turkey interntaional was linked with a move to the Premier League over the summer and a source told Turkish Football that top flight teams in England are still scouting the player with a view to a potential January move.

Besiktas, however, are desperate to keep one of their prize assets and have bumped his asking price up as a result – having previously been ready to accept a €13.5million over from Palace in the summer.

As for the player himself, Tosun is just concentrating on doing his job for the Black Eagles, although he admits that a move to England is tempting.

He told ESPN: “All I am focused on right now is Besiktas — we are doing well in the Champions League and league.

“I am really happy at Besiktas but like Arda Turan and Nuri Sahin I want to be an ambassador for Turkey abroad. I am keen on playing in England.

“I am really pleased with the interest being shown from the Premier League sides mentioned. It really is an honour and we will discuss my future with the club president at the end of the season.”

AND THE REST

Barcelona have stepped up their interest in RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, who is also wanted by Liverpool and Real Madrid (Mundo Deportivo)

Torino have joined Liverpool and West Ham in the race for Anderlecht striker Lukasz Teodorczyk (Tuttosport)



Marco Asensio has agreed a new six-year contract with Real Madrid to tie him to the Spanish champions until June 2023 (Football Espana)



Inter Milan are plotting a January move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Javier Pastore (SportMediaset)

Vincent Janssen insists that he left Tottenham for Fenerbahce on a one-year loan in order to win trophies (Turkish Football)



Former Swansea defender Chico is set to sign for Spanish second division side Granada (Calciomercato)

AS Monaco star Pierre Nguinda has agreed to extend his contract until June 2020