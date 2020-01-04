Liverpool have been strongly linked with two exciting attackers, while Tottenham have held talks over an astonishing world-record transfer, according to Saturday’s European newspapers.

LIVERPOOL PREPARE DOUBLE TRANSFER SWOOP

Liverpool are ready to firm up their interest in Lille striker Victor Osimhen by making an approach for the Nigerian.

Reports last weekend indicated the powerful frontman had been extensively scouted by the Reds this season, with Jurgen Klopp reportedly have earmarked the player as a future world star.

Osimhen only joined Lille in the summer – the French club using the money they collected from Arsenal for Nicolas Pepe – to sign the 20-year-old from Wolfsburg.

But Osimhen has already struck 13 goals for the Ligue 1 side, drawing attention from a number of Premier League suitors and earning acclaim from the Nigeria international side, where he has scored four times in nine appearances.

It was indicated at the time that Lille were prepared to reject all offers for the player until the summer, but reports in Spain claim that interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona have forced Liverpool to hurry along their interest in him.

As per Marca, the Reds have now contacted the Ligue 1 side to see if they would consider a deal for a player already rated in the €45m bracket.

The Liverpool Daily Echo, however, suggest this is unlikely in January and claims the reports are being used to ramp up interest in the player.

Meanwhile, the Reds are once again being touted with a move for Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele.

The 22-year-old World Cup winner has rarely shown his true potential at the Nou Camp and it’s reported Barca are now willing to listen to offers for the player.

And according to El Desmarque, Liverpool are just one of a number of clubs to have approached the LaLiga giants over a potential deal for the club’s one-time €105m club record signing.

AND THE REST

Tottenham have held talks with Napoli over a potential world-record swoop for a defender in the shape of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who could be on the move this summer (Corriere del Mezzorgiono)

Everton are the only club to have tabled an offer to Juventus for Adrien Rabiot, with the Toffees having made an approach worth €5m to take the French midfielder on loan until the end of the season (Calciomercato)

Southampton are keen on a deal to land Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu, who has been previously linked with Manchester United (Diario de Valladolid)

Real Madrid have identified Liverpool star Roberto Firmino as their No 1 replacement for Karim Benzema (Calciomercato)

Fluminense are still waiting to secure the signature of unwanted Liverpool man Allan, with reports in Brazil brandishing the deal as ‘resembling a soap opera’ (UOL)

Fortuna Dusseldorf will send Lewis Baker back to Chelsea after failing to make an impression in Germany (RP Online)

Real Betis will make a second offer for Argentina international Guido Rodriguez after a €6m approach was rejected (Record)

Real Madrid are reportedly set to battle Barcelona and Manchester City for the transfer of Flamengo wonderkid Reinier (Marca)

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani is ‘crazy’ about joining Atletico Madrid and is hopeful of securing a January move (Marca)

Juventus have received two significant transfer approaches – both in excess of €40million – from Borussia Dortmund and Leicester for Turkish centre-half Merih Demiral (Calciomercato)

Leicester’s bid comes after Manchester City have made a €45m offer to sign Foxes defender Caglar Soyuncu, a player they rate at nearer €70m (Takvim)

Barcelona are angry at Arturo Vidal’s agent, whom they think is behind an attempt to engineer the Chilean a move to Inter Milan (Mundo Deportivo)

Tottenham are considering an approach to sign AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek after losing Harry Kane to a torn hamstring until March (Calciomercato)

Spurs are also being linked with Borussia Dortmund frontman Paco Alcacer, who could leave following the arrival of Erling Haaland (Kicker)

Atalanta striker Musa Barrow is on the verge of a €15m transfer to Bologna, beating competition from Torino (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Inter Milan have raised their offer to €12m to Sporting Lisbon for Argentine left-back Marcos Acuna (Tuttosport)

Napoli are growing frustrated with the agent of Stanislav Lobokta after expecting an offer of €18m plus bonuses to be accepted by his club Celta Vigo (Il Mattino)

Arsenal are considering the chance to sign Jerome Boateng on a free transfer after being priced out of a move for Dayot Upamecano (Bild)

AC Milan officials remain in talks with Barcelona over a €20m deal for defender Jean-Claire Todibo (Sport)

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen is closing in on a January move to Inter Milan (Ekstra Bladet)

Besiktas want to keep German goalkeeper Loris Karius on loan from Liverpool for the 2020-21 campaign (Fanatik)

Manchester United are chasing Dinamo Zagreb playmaker Dani Olmo and could look to sign the Spain star for around €35m this month (Mundo Deportivo)

Juventus could recall Luca Pellegrini from his loan spell at Cagliari this month (Corriere Torino)

Galatasaray are hoping to sign defender Mert Cetin on loan from Roma (Fotomac)