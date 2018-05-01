Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd’s €400m plan; Liverpool in £20m winger raid

Liverpool are to launch a move to sign a £20m-rated Chelsea man, while Arsenal are secretly plotting the £44m departure of one of their biggest assets, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

LIVERPOOL TIPPED TO MAKE SHOCK MOVE FOR CHELSEA STAR

Liverpool are poised to make contact with Chelsea in an effort to bring Kenedy to Anfield this summer, according to sections of the Brazilian press.

The tricky winger has shone during his loan spell with Newcastle this season after struggling to make an impact at Chelsea and Globe Esporte reckons Jurgen Klopp has asked Liverpool to bring him to Anfield.

Kenedy has proved extremely popular on Tyneside and Rafa Benitez’s side are hopeful of making his loan stay a permanent one.

But Klopp is looking to boost Liverpool’s squad ahead of a push for Premier League glory and the arrival of Kenedy – who is said to be available at a cut-price £20million this summer – would allow the Reds boss to rotate his squad more around key Premier League and Champions League games.

Kenedy has thrived during his time on Tyneside and hinted in the club’s programme notes on Saturday that he would be happy to stay at St James’ Park.

“I’m really glad to be here. And the club – they have helped me with everything. The city is very good too,” the 22-year-old said.

“And now, I am a fan of Newcastle’s fans. They are amazing. At first when I came, OK, but when I saw the game against Leicester, it was something amazing, and here against Arsenal as well.

“I’m a fan of them, not the other way around. When I come on to the [St James’ Park] pitch, I look at the fans and I’m just thinking: ‘I cannot disappoint them’.

“I have to give my best, 100 per cent, and work hard for it – and never disappoint them.”

The likes of Arsenal and Bayern Munich are also said to be keen on a player who cost the Blues £6.3million from Fluminense in 2015, though Chelsea will no doubt be wary of letting a player leave too soon without giving him sufficient chance to impress, especially after the examples set by Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne in recent seasons.

Kenedy has been capped by Brazil from U17s to U23s but is yet to make the step-up to the senior side.

Could the player make that climb under the watchful guidance of Klopp at Anfield….?

AND THE REST

Arsenal are in advanced talks with Juventus to sell Hector Bellerin in a hush-hush £44million deal (Cadena Ser)

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has labelled Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante a “dream signing” for the club (beIN Sports)

Manchester United are piecing together a €400m offer to PSG for Neymar – and almost double the Ligue 1 giants’ world-record investment of 12 months ago (Tuttosport)

Roma goalkeeper Alisson has refused to rule out a move this summer, amid reported interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus are highly likely to make contact with Manchester United in the coming weeks and launch an initial €40million offer for Anthony Martial (Calciomercato)

Real Betis president Angel Haro has ruled out a summer move for Real Madrid midfielder and Liverpool target Dani Ceballos (Cadena Cope)

Maurizio Sarri is ready to quit as Napoli boss – with a move to Chelsea looking his next port of call (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Manchester City have joined Paris Saint-Germain in the race to sign Joao Felix from Benfica (Telefoot)

Chelsea are keen on an €80million double raid on Juventus for wide players Alex Sandro and Kwadwo Asamoah this summer (Tuttosport)

Zinedine Zidane has told Real Madrid’s website his future at the club does not depend on winning the Champions League for the third successive season

AC Milan are hopeful that Alessio Romagnoli will be fit for the Coppa Italia final on May 9 (Corriere dello Sport)

Aleksandr Golovin’s agent has claimed that Newcastle United and Southampton want to sign the Russia midfielder (Sport.RU)

Espanyol, Deportivo and Malaga have all made moves to appoint former Villarreal boss Fran Escriba this summer (Mundo Deportivo)

New Sevilla coach Joaquin Caparros has confirmed he is working for free during his temporary stint in charge of the team (Onda Cero)

Liverpool will demand Gareth Bale and Keylor Navas if Real Madrid push ahead with plans to sign Mohamed Salah this summer (Don Balon)

Roma have reached agreement with Benfica over a €40million summer deal for Anderson Talisca (Premium Sport)

Roberto Mancini has agreed a deal to become Italy’s next manager, with an announcement for the current Zenit boss expected by May 20 (Sky Italia)

Manchester United, Liverpool and Barcelona are among the clubs reportedly considering a move for Santos sensation Rodrygo, 17

