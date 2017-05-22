Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool, Man Utd boosted over Bayern duo

Manchester United and Liverpool have been handed hope of signing two long-term targets from Bayern Munich, while the futures of Bernando Silva and Angel Di Maria is also up in the air, according to Monday’s European media.

MANCHESTER UNITED AND LIVERPOOL SOUNDED OVER POSSIBLE BAYERN SWOOPS

Bayern Munich have reportedly put Douglas Costa and Renato Sanches up for sale this summer.

Reports in the German media suggest the pair have been made available after failing to claim a regular place in Carlo Ancelotti’s side this season.

Costa is a long-term target of Liverpool, while Tottenham are also credited with an interest and it’s believed he could leave the Allianz Arena if an offer of £30million comes in for the winger.

Sanches, meanwhile, was very much on Manchester United’s radar last summer, but instead was sold to Bayern who acted quickly to sign him from Benfica.

It’s believed Jose Mourinho will come back in for him should Bayern give them the opportunity at the second time of asking.

Costa made 23 Bundesliga appearances, scoring four times this season, while Sanches played 17 times in the German top flight this campaign.

But with Kingsley Coman and Joshua Kimmich the duo Ancelotti favours in midfield, and with Javi Martinez backed to replace Xabi Alonso following the Spaniard’s retirement, it seems the way is clear for Costa and Sanches to leave.

UNITED AND CITY IN TALKS FOR MONACO STAR

Manchester United and Manchester City are both reportedly in advanced talks over the potential signing of Monaco star Bernardo Silva.

The 22-year-old has been one of European football’s star performers this season, guiding his side to a French league title and a Champions League semi-final spot.

The Portugal midfielder has scored 11 goals and provided 12 assists for Monaco this campaign, and that has not only alerted the Manchester giants but also Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Monaco president Vadim Vasilyev has already revealed that many of the club’s stars will be moved on this summer, as reported in Calciomercato, and it looks as if Silva will be one of the first to go, should the report in Le10Sport prove be accurate.

PSG STAR KEEN ON REAL MADRID RETURN

Paris St-Germain winger Angel di Maria is keen for a return to Real Madrid to fill the void which will be left by the departure of James Rodriguez.

Rodriguez looks certain to leave The Bernabeu this summer and that will create a void in the creative midfield department that di Maria would love to fill, according to Don Balon.

The 29-year-old spent four years in Madrid, scoring 22 goals in 124 La Liga appearances before joining Manchester United for £59.7million in 2014.

After just one season at Old Trafford the Argentina international headed to PSG but it would now seem that he favours a move back to Spain.

However, it was common knowledge that Di Maria had issues with the Real hierachy, which led to his exit first time around, and he would have to resolve them before any return to the recently crowned La Liga champions.

AND THE REST

Napoli will not let Chelsea and Liverpool target Kalidou Koulibaly go without a fight, according to his agent (Radio CRC)

Monaco are very close to signing Liverpool target Youri Tielemans, according to his club Anderlecht (via Goal Italia)

Arsenal’s hopes of signing forward Alexandre Lacazette appear to have ended after Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas revealed the long-time Gunners target has verbally agreed to join Atletico Madrid (L’Equipe)



Chelsea and Manchester United target, Tiemoue Bakayoko, has ruled out leaving Monaco for fellow French side Paris Saint-Germain (Canal Football Club)

Max Allegri has demanded €7million-a-year to extend his stay at Juventus beyond 2018 (La Repubblica, via ilbianconero)



Monaco president Vadim Vasilyev has revealed that many players will be leaving the Stade Luis II this summer (Telefoot)

PSG star Angel Di Maria is Juventus’ number one transfer target this summer (Calciomercato)

AC Milan are close to completing their first summer signing, with Villareal’s Mateo Musacchio undergoing a medical ahead of a move (Calciomercato)



Roma are reportedly back in for Sassuolo’s Gregoire Defrel, having been rebuffed in January (Football Italia)

New TV customers can continue to enjoy great entertainment with award-winning dramas, must-see series and comedies when they Join Sky TV and get 33% off selected Sky TV Bundles for 18 months. This offer is live until midnight 5th June.Click here.