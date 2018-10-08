Liverpool and Manchester United have both contacted PSV to confirm they will meet the exit fee needed to sign a star youngster, while a Chelsea target is shocked by €35m January links, according to Monday’s European papers.

MAN UTD, LIVERPOOL LEAD JANUARY CHARGE FOR PSV FRONTMAN

Manchester United and Liverpool are heading the queue to sign in-demand PSV Eindhoven attacker Steven Bergwijn, according to reports.

Italian publication Calciomercato suggested on Sunday evening that the 20-year-old was the subject of January interest from Inter Milan, Bayer Leverkusen and Sevilla.

However, Spanish newspaper Sport has taken the report on a step further by suggesting both Liverpool and United had already contacted the Eredivisie club to confirm their intentions to meet his €20m (£17.5m) exit clause in his contract.

The Holland U21 international has been in fine form this season, having scored five times and registering two assists in his 12 appearances so far and has also impressed in both the club’s two Champions League matches to date this term.

PSV, who lured the youngster from Ajax’s youth academy back in 2011, want to tie the attacker down to a new deal, but it seems increasingly likely that he could be enticed away when the transfer window reopens in just 85 days time.

AND THE REST

Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek has played down reports and acted with disbelief at claims suggesting he is a €35m January target for Barcelona and Chelsea (AS)

PSG have drawn up a four-man midfield shopping list to replace the departing Adrien Rabiot. N’Golo Kante tops the list closely followed by Paul Pogba, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ajax maestro Frenkie de Jong (Le10 Sport)

Manchester United target Andreas Granqvist has revealed he would accept a January move to Manchester United if the club came calling (Expressen)

Zenit St Petersburg star Leandro Paredes remains a January target for AC Milan (Calciomercato)

Lille manager Christophe Galtier has compared Nicolas Pepe to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Ivorian forward is being linked with Arsenal and Man Utd in January (Le10 Sport)

Real Madrid have given manager Julen Lopetegui until the end of October to turn around the club’s fortunes after their failure to win any of their last four matches (Marca)

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte and Santiago Solari are on Real’s shortlist to replace the under-fire Lopetegui (AS)

Inter Milan target Luka Modric could ask to leave Real Madrid in January after expressing his anger at his lack of game time under Lopetegui (AS)

Juventus have identified Stefan Savic from Atletico Madrid as their defensive target next summer (Calciomercato)

Napoli have set an asking price of over €100million for central defender Kalidou Koulibaly after he was linked with Barcelona and Manchester United (Corriere dello Sport)

AC Milan’s staggered payment plan was the reason their move for Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic fell through (Il Messaggero)

Zinedine Zidane’s agent has cast serious doubt over rumours that the Frenchman could be the next Manchester United boss (JDD)

Real Madrid want to sign Juventus playmaker Paulo Dybala (Don Balon)

Bayern Munich have their eyes on Roma forward Cengiz Under (Calciomercato)