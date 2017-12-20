Euro Paper Talk: Isco tipped for record move; Liverpool eye Atleti ace

Liverpool are ready to launch a transfer move for an out-of-favour Atletico Madrid playmaker, while Juventus could shatter their transfer record for one of Real Madrid’s top players, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

LIVERPOOL LINE UP SHOCK LOAN FOR ATLETICO STAR

Liverpool are reported to have lined up a January swoop to sign Nicolas Gaitan on loan from Atletico Madrid in January.

That’s according to Marca, who claim Jurgen Klopp is ready to move for the Argentina star as a possible replacement for Philippe Coutinho, should the Brazilian make the move to Barcelona amid fresh claims a £135m deal has been agreed.

Gaitan has started only 12 La Liga games since arriving at Atleti from Benfica in the summer of 2016, and has just one start in the competition so far this season.

And the Spanish daily claims both player and club are ready to sanction an immediate departure, with the 29-year-old still hoping to secure a place in Argentina’s World Cup squad next summer.

Sides in Ligue 1 are also credited with an interest in the attacking midfielder, though it is believed England is his preferred destination.

Vitolo and Diego Costa are registered to play for Atleti from January with a series of player departures expected.

While Liverpool are said to have an interest in Gaitan, they are also said to have demanded Ivan Rakitic as part of any deal for Coutinho.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.

AND THE REST

Juventus are yet to make an offer for Real Madrid star Isco, despite claims in Spain they will launch a club-record January offer (Calciomercato)

Barcelona have denied making an approach for Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann after the club were reported to FIFA (Marca)

PSG will rival Manchester United and Manchester City in the race to sign €90million-rated Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Gazetta dello Sport)

Fiorentina have made a fresh approach for Juventus winger Marko Pjaca (Tuttosport)

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has ruled out the sale of defender Sime Vrsaljko, who has been linked with Liverpool and Napoli (Radio CRC)

Atletico Madrid are reportedly hoping to sell Antoine Griezmann to Manchester United rather than Barcelona after a massive fall-out with their La Liga rivals

Valencia have agreed a €35m deal to sign Goncalo Guedes on a permanent basis from Paris Saint-Germain (L’Equipe)

Besiktas vice president Ahmed Nur Cebi has confirmed his club are interested in signing Senegalese striker Demba Ba from Shanghai Shenhua (Fanatik)

Inter Milan are set to offer Brazil defender Joao Miranda a contract extension, with his new deal now having just over six months left (Calciomercato)

Lazio are reportedly preparing a January swoop for Verona defender Martin Caceres (Corriere dello Serra)

Borussia Dortmund have dropped a massive hint they’re ready to enter the race to sign Liverpool’s Emre Can

Juventus have been in talks with Cagliari over a summer deal to sign €30m-rated midfielder Nicolo Barella (Calciomercato)

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez is eyeing a deal for France Under-21 winger Samuel Grandsir – but faces a battle with Premier League rivals Bournemouth to land the Troyes youngster (L’Equipe)

La Liga’s bottom club Las Palmas are considering an approach for former Chelsea and Aston Villa boss Roberto Di Matteo (Tuttomercato)

Fernando Torres is hopeful Antoine Griezmann will decide to remain with Atletico Madrid despite speculation linking him with a move away (Radio Marca)

Manchester United look to have struck a deal with Real Madrid to bring midfielder Mateo Kovacic to Old Trafford in January

Napoli have joined Juventus in the race to sign out-of-favour Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian (Sky Sports Italia)

Napol risk missing out on insistence on signing Benevento attacker Amato Ciciretti if they don’t bid on him in January, as opposed waiting to land him on a free next summer (Il Mattino)

Lyon coach Bruno Genesio says striker Mariano Diaz must ‘change’ his game and work on his teamwork if he is to succeed at the club (Diario AS)