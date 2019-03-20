Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool offered Real Madrid rock in first Mane approach

Liverpool are braced for a huge swap offer from Real Madrid for a star winger, while Saul Niguez has been linked with a big-money move to England all in Wednesday’s European papers.

REAL READY MEGA MANE SWAP DEAL

Real Madrid will offer defender Raphael Varane in a bid to tempt Liverpool into parting with Sadio Mane this summer, according to a sensational report.

Recent rumours have suggested that Varane is contemplating his future at the Bernabeu, and he could push for an exit at the end of the season.

Having won 14 major honours at the heart of the Real Madrid defence, Varane apparently feels that now may be the time take up a fresh challenge.

Now, reports in the Spanish media (as per The Guardian) suggest that Real have rekindled their interest in Mane with Zinedine Zidane’s return to the club as manager.

They view the Senegal international as a ‘cheaper option’ than Chelsea star Eden Hazard or Spurs playmaker Christian Eriksen.

In order to ‘smooth over the transaction’, Los Blancos are willing to offer up Varane, but since current contract expires in 2022 Real are likely to hold a valuation of over £85million.

AND THE REST

Man City are close to wrapping up a deal to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez. (ESPN)

Arsenal are set to miss out on winger Nicolas Pepe unless they match Bayern Munich’s €80million bid. (beIN Sports)

Real Madrid has taken an interest in Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, also linked with Man Utd. (Corriere dello Sport)

Barcelona and Ajax have always had a good relationship with each other, but recent events have seen the teams open a dialogue over an even closer bond regarding transfers. (Sport)

Paris St-Germain are interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos, with the French champions willing to pay 80m euros (£68.5m) for the 29-year-old Germany international. (OK Diario)

Liverpool could be ready to agree a deal to sign Argentine Paulo Dybala, 25, from Juventus in a matter of weeks. (Tutto Mercato)

Luka Jovic is Barcelona’s likely target this summer rather than Antoine Griezmann. (Sport)

Juventus and Real Madrid are in for N’Golo Kante as the Frenchman’s role at Chelseacontinues to change. (Le10 Sport)

Miralem Pjanic is one player Real Madrid will look to bring to the club this summer. (Calciomercato.com)

Manchester United head the queue for Atletico Madrid forward Griezmann, who reportedly wants to leave the club. (Sport)

Manchester United or Arsenal could land Roma’sGreek centre-back Kostas Manolas for a cut-price figure this summer. The 27-year-old’s release clause will fall if his side do not qualify for the Champions League. (Calciomercato.com)

Goalkeeper Loris Karius, 25, has asked Liverpool to cancel his two-year loan deal with Besiktas. (Turkiye Gazetesi)

West Ham and Newcastle United are keeping an eye on Mainz attacking midfielder Erkan Eyibil. The 17-year-old from Turkey has been dubbed ‘the new Mesut Ozil’. (Turkish Football)

Radamel Falcao would not say no to a return to Atletico Madrid. (Sport)

AC Milan are interested in four Austria players: Florian Grillitsch, Leipzig’s, Marcel Sabitzer, Hertha Berlin, Valentino Lazaro, and Hannes Wolf of Salzburg. (Calciomercato.com)

Spurs are interested in Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino and Amadou Diawara of Napoli. (Tuttosport)

Paris St-Germain’s Brazilian defender Dani Alves has agreed a contract extension with the French champions. (ESPN)

Manchester United still have a chance of signing 23-year-old PSGmidfielder Adrien Rabiot after his mother, who is also his agent, denied a story that suggested the France international had agreed to join Barcelona. (L’Equipe)

Olivier Giroud’s salary demands could make the 32-year-old Chelsea and France striker too expensive for Marseille or Lyon. (Le10 Sport)