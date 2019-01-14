Jurgen Klopp has been offered the chance to seriously upgrade Liverpool’s midfield options, while Philippe Coutinho has made a decision over interest from Manchester United, according to Monday’s European papers.

REAL MADRID OFFER LIVERPOOL TONI KROOS SWEETENER

Real Madrid hope to grease the wheels to a potential future deal for Mohamed Salah by offering Liverpool first refusal on Germany midfielder Toni Kroos, according to reports in Spain.

The European champions’ interest in Salah is widel documented and it would seemingly take something close to a world-record offer for the Reds to even consider parting with the Egyptian superstar.

But Don Balon claims Real president Florentino Perez has another method in mind – and wants to give Liverpool first dibs on Kroos, who could be shipped out of the Bernabeu at the end of the season.

Kroos, 29 earlier this month, has been regularly linked with Manchester United in the past, but it’s reported that Perez has offered the player to Liverpool and present Jurgen Klopp with the serious midfield upgrade on Jordan Henderson in the centre of the park.

AND THE REST

Philippe Coutinho’s family aren’t ready to move back to England this month amid speculation of a bid by Manchester United – but will consider it at the end of the season (Mundo Deportivo)

Fulham are confident that former Liverpool winger Ryan Babel will arrive on loan from Besiktas before the January window shuts (Fanatik)

Roma have made an approach to sign Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, who will be allowed to leave for the right price (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Everton have told midfielder Idrissa Gueye that they do not want to sell him to Paris Saint Germain amid reports of a €35m bid from the Ligue 1 giants (Telefoot)

Abdoulaye Doucoure, meanwhile, admits he wants to leave Watford amid interest from PSG (Canal+)

Arsenal have told Rennes striker Ismaila Sarr they want to bring him to the Emirates this summer (Le10 Sport)

Tottenham have been given a boost in their hopes to end their transfer stagnation after reports in Italy claimed AC Milan could be forced to abandon plans to sign Franck Kessie (Corriere dello Sport)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence is still keenly felt at Real Madrid, according to William Carvalho, who would not have sold him even for €200m (Marca)

Manchester City are considering a move for Napoli and Brazil midfielder Allan, 28 (Tuttomercato)

Chelsea have tabled a €30m offer to Zenit for Leandro Paredes – the man Maurizio Sarri wants as a replacement for Cesc Fabregas (various)

Marouane Fellaini could leave Old Trafford this month with AC Milan, Porto and Guangzhou Evergrande watching him (Nieuwsblad)

EXCLUSIVE: Crystal Palace, Huddersfield, Fulham, Middlesbrough, Leeds and Norwich are among the clubs keen to sign USA striker Gyasi Zardes

Real Madrid are considering a move for Marquinhos after making contact with the Paris Saint-Germain defender (El Pais)