Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool place £62m playmaker bid after Klopp demand

Manchester United have launched a huge bid to land a former Liverpool favourite, while Jurgen Klopp wants to beat Arsenal to a playmaker, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

KLOPP INSTRUCTS LIVERPOOL TO MAKE BIG-MONEY BID

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is desperate to beat Arsenal to the signing of star playmaker James Rodriguez, according to the latest reports.

Recent reports suggested that Rodriguez is set for talks with Bayern Munich over his future, amid continued interest from Manchester United and Juventus.

A number of reports have also claimed Rodriguez could still move to the Premier League with United long-term admirers, seek to return to the Bernabeu or try his luck in Italy. Don Balon however reported that Liverpool have entered the race to sign the former Monaco star having seen him fall out of favour under boss Niko Kovac. The same outlet recently reported a twist, with Arsenal having reportedly had a £63million bid for Rodriguez accepted. There are doubts over the future of Mesut Ozil, who has had a difficult time under Unai Emery after finding himself dropped on several occasions. However, Don Balon have offered a fresh update on the situation, claiming that Liverpool are firmly back in the hunt for Rodriguez. They report (via CaughtOffiside) that Klopp is very keen on the former Monaco man and that the Reds have tabled an offer of £62million to try and gazump Arsenal to his signature. The Colombian star joined the Bundesliga giants on a two-year loan deal from Real last summer. The agreement was worth €10m, with Bayern also possessing a €35m option to buy at the end of that spell.

AND THE REST

Manchester United have launched an opening bid of £108million for Philippe Coutinho, but Barcelona want £135m (Don Balon)

Real Madrid have a clear path to land defender Eder Militao as Manchester United are ‘about to sign’ Kostas Manolas instead (Marca)

Barcelona are close to completing a move for Ajax’s Frenkie de Jong and the deal could be announced by the weekend (AS)

Manchester City and PSG provide competition for De Jong, and ‘will not hesitate’ to meet Ajax’s €75m asking price (Sport)

Juventus director Fabio Paratici met the agent of defender Medhi Benatia last night amid links with Arsenal and AC Milan (Calciomercato)

Manchester United are reportedly back in for the Sergej Milinkovic-Savic transfer from Lazio as his asking price has dropped to just £90million (Don Balon)

Serie A side Roma and Premier League club Tottenham are leading the race for Torino’s Soualiho Meite (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Sevilla director of football Joaquin Caparros believes Alvaro Morata wants to join the La Liga club, but admits a deal with Chelsea would prove “very, very complicated”

Morata will not be joining Valencia during the January transfer window (Super Deporte)

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of AC Milan and Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain, 31 (Marca)

Athletic Bilbao chief Rafael Alkorta has confirmed he wants to bring Manchester United and Spain midfielder Ander Herrera, 29, back to the club (Cadena Ser)

Jean-Clair Todibo is keen to join Barcelona ahead of schedule in the January transfer window (Mundo Deportivo)

Premier League pair Arsenal and Chelsea remain interested in Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella (Di Marzio)

Parma have joined Fulham in race to sign Juventus winger Marko Pjaca (Calciomercato)

Paris-Saint-Germain are strongly interested in signing Napoli ace Allan and could launch an offer in the region of €100million in the January window (il Mattino)

Arsenal are the ‘only’ club who can take Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez and Unai Emery ‘awaits’ the player’s arrival (Marca)

Reported Arsenal and Wolves target Hector Herrera is wanted by AC Milan and Roma (Gazzetta dello Sports)

Lorenzo Pellegrini have been linked with PSG, who are interested in the Roma star (Di Marzio)

Barcelona are open to the idea of selling Brazilian winger Malcom, 21, despite only signing him in the summer (Mundo Deportivo)

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has placed a £225m price tag on Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 26, amid interest from Real Madrid (AS)

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been approached over the possibility of coaching the Qatar national team (France Football)

Inter Milan are prepared to sell Croatia forward Ivan Perisic, 29, to Manchester United in order to raise funds to sign Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder Luka Modric (Tuttosport)

Manchester United have accepted they will have to wait until the summer to sign Napoli and Senegal centre-back ​Kalidou Koulibaly, 27 (ESPN)

West Ham are set to make an improved offer for former Cardiff midfielder Gary Medel. The 31-year-old Chile defensive midfielder will leave Besiktas if their valuation is met (Takvim – via Sport Witness)

Benjamin Pavard will join Bayern Munich from Stuttgart on July 1, the Bundesliga champions have confirmed

Juventus are nearing a swap deal with Genoa involving Stefano Sturaro and Cristian Romero (Calciomercato)

Sporting Lisbon are close to signing Akhmat Grozny midfielder Idrissa Doumbia (Ojogo)