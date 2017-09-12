Euro Paper Talk: Arsenal to be offered Real Madrid man; Liverpool’s Werner blow

Arsenal will be offered the chance to sign a Real Madrid man next year and Leipzig are confident of keeping a Liverpool strike target, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

ARSENAL TO GET BENZEMA CHANCE

Don Balon report Arsenal may be offered the chance to sign Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema next summer.

The France forward has been a reported target for the Gunners for years and now Arsene Wenger could be offered the 29-year-old next year.

The report claims Benzema could be axed with Florentino Perez looking to bring in two new strikers.

Apparently the two forwards on his wish list are Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann and Juventus star Paulo Dybala.

The Spanish journal say Griezmann is said to be the player Perez has a preference because his €100million release clause would make the deal a simpler proposition than trying to strike a deal with Juve.

DE VRIJ ON THE RADAR FOR LIVERPOOL

Liverpool are making plans to sign not one, but two centre-halves next summer, according to reports.

With the club seemingly happy to wait to sanction the long wait to land Virgil van Dijk, the club plan to pair him up with Lazio’s Stefan De Vrij next season, with talks already believed to be underway.

De Vrij is contracted to Lazio until June 2018, and talks to renew his deal have recently stalled. That’s amid talk the player is ready to move on from the Italian capital, with the Reds leading the way for his signature.

However, Calciomercato also claims Inter Milan and Juventus would also be keen on the player on a free.

But the chance to sign for Klopp and form a new-look central defensive partnership with Van Dijk puts Liverpool as the firm favourites.

DYBALA FANCIES BARCELONA, NOT MAN UTD, IF HE LEAVES JUVENTUS

Reported Manchester United target Paulo Dybala has hinted he would consider a move to Barcelona if he ever left Juventus.

The player locks horns with the La Liga giants on Tuesday evening when his Juventus side travel to the Nou Camp.

And despite admitting he is happy at the Serie A giants, Dybala has hinted that a move to La Liga with Barcelona would interest him.

Speaking about his relationship with Messi and whether that could lead to a future move to the Catalan giants, Dybala seemed open to one day pulling on the famous red and blue shirt.

“He (Messi) is already my team-mate for Argentina but I’m really good at Juventus, although I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future,” he said.

“I’m very happy to wear an important shirt like the number 10.

“Nobody said anything to me (about a Barcelona bid). The club never came to me to say there was an offer on the table.

“The only thing the club said to me is that they want me to be part of this project for a long time, and I’m happy about that.”

AND THE REST

Leipzig are hopeful of keeping Liverpool and Real Madrid striker Timo Werner. Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff: “We play in the Champions League. We offer Timo the chance to make the next step. We are totally relaxed.”

Barcelona offered €45m and a further €5m in add-ons, but failed to match PSG’s €60m asking price for Angel Di Maria. (L’Equipe)

Manchester United and Chelsea have been given hope for the future of signing PSG star Marco Verratti by the player’s agent, Mino Raiola (La Domenica Sportiva)

Atletico Madrid will finally complete the signing of Diego Costa from Chelsea this week (Marca)

Real Madrid star Marco Asensio insists he would not join PSG, while he has hinted he chose the Bernabeu giants over a move to rivals Barcelona (El Partidazo de Cope)

Sevilla insist they received no serious offers for reported Manchester City and Juventus transfer target Steven N’Zonzi this summer (AS)

AC Milan have hit back at super-agent Mino Raiola over his claims about their star goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma (Corriere dello Sport)

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde is holding out an olive branch for Andres Iniesta, saying the club is in his blood and he should not consider leaving (Sport)