Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool ready bid as €100m France star is ushered out

Liverpool are serious contenders to sign a €100m Barcelona man despite talk of a quite summer on the transfer front, while Tottenham hope to tempt Roma with a player exchange deal, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

LIVERPOOL READY TO MAKE MOVE FOR OUSMANE DEMBELE

Liverpool are readying an offer for Ousmane Dembele this week, according to reports in both Germany and Spain.

The France forward has endured a frustrating time in Spain since a €120m move from Borussia Dortmund and it’s claimed Barca will consider his sale should a suitable offer come in, with €100m likely to be enough to persuade the LaLiga champions to sell.

With a deal for Frenkie de Jong already in the bag and with the impending capture of Antoine Griezmann on the agenda, as well as Neymar’s return to the club also in their thinking, Barca’s board want some money recouped.

We exclusively revealed last month that Barcelona intermediaries have told Liverpool that Dembele will be made available this summer, and that Anfield was, in fact, one of his preferred destinations.

Bayern Munich are also keen to bring the France star back to Germany, but Kicker insists Liverpool are ‘serious contenders’ to sign the former Rennes man and are now readying an official approach.

That’s a view shared by Spanish publication Sport, who reckons the player is wanted by Jurgen Klopp to provide cover and competition for Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool had not planned on a huge outlays this summer, unless one of Klopp’s top targets came to the market – and Dembele is one of those.

While he’d come with quite a high price, the 22-year-old would hope a move away from the Nou Camp will allow him to recapture the brilliant form he previously showed with both Dortmund and with France.

AND THE REST

Tottenham hope to tempt Roma to sell them Nicolo Zaniolo in a €40m deal by offering them Toby Alderweireld for a cut-price €20m as the Italians seen a replacement for Kostas Manolas, who last week joined Napoli (Corriere dello Sport)

Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd have all set their sights on Borussia Dortmund forward Jacob Bruun Larsen (Kicker)

Manchester United have launched a €40million (£35m) offer to sign Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Dani Olmo (Sportske Novosti)

Christian Eriksen’s agent is set to meet with Real Madrid over a transfer this week amid talk a cut-price €70m fee has been agreed (Marca)

German striker Max Kruse rejected a move to Liverpool in favour of Fenerbahce as the Turkish side were offering him more money and guaranteed football (RTL)

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes – but are currently struggling to settle on a fee after an opening €35m offer was rejected (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Napoli could miss out on Hirving Lozano after Valencia emerged as frontrunners to sign the Mexican forward from PSV (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Juventus are on the verge of a double swoop with deals for Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt and club legend Gianluigi Buffon poised to be announced this week (Gianluca Di Marzio)

AC Milan are ready to make a move for a highly-rated Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, with Tottenham also in the hunt for the Spain U21 midfielder (Tuttosport)

Benfica have reached an agreement to sign Real Madrid striker Raul de Tomas with the fee set to reach €25m (Marca)

Valencia will offload forward Santi Mina to Celta Vigo as part of the deal to take Maxi Gomez to the Mestalla in a €50m deal. The Uruguayan was wanted by Tottenham and West Ham (Marca)

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is ready to exploit the €12m exit clause in the deal of Bologna midfielder Erick Pulgar (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Paris Saint-Germain will confirm the signing of Sevilla midfielder Pablo Sarabia in an €18m deal this week (AS)

Nicolo Barella’s future is looking less and less likely to be with Inter Milan after his club Cagliari confirmed their Serie A rivals had appeared to have gone cold on the potential €45m deal (Calciomercato)

Atletico Madrid are poised to offer Gonzalo Higuain an escape from his Juventus hell after Chelsea opted not to make his loan move permanent (Goal)

Nicolas Pepe has reportedly revealed that he is only prepared to move to either Liverpool or Inter Milan this summer (L’Equipe)

Sevilla have completed the signing of striker Luuk de Jong from PSV Eindhoven on a four-year contract and for a fee of €12.5m (various)

Tottenham are desperate to sell Christian Eriksen this summer in order to fund a €70m swoop for Real Betis’ Argentinian midfielder Giovani Lo Celso – the €75m star they see as his ideal replacement (Marca)

Mino Raiola will pocket an astonishing €11m from Matthijs de Ligt’s impending €70m switch from Ajax to Juventus (La Stampa)

Borussia Dortmund have launched an approach for Roma striker Patrick Schick (Kicker)

Mauro Icardi has no interest in a transfer to Manchester United this summer – and would prefer to stay in Italy with Juventus if he had to move (La Repubblica)

Napoli have offered Fiorentina €16m for Arsenal target Jordan Veretout (Tuttosport)