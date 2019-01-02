Liverpool are contemplating making a move for Germany striker Timo Werner, while Eric Bailly fancies a move back to Spain, all in the Euro papers.

LIVERPOOL IN FOR WERNER

Liverpool are weighing up a move for RB Leipzig and Germany striker Timo Werner, according to Bild.

The German publication’s story is dated December 30, but has just started to hit the English press with Werner apparently seeking the next move in his career

The 22-year-old is believed to be looking for the next step in his career and is refusing to sign a contract extension, with Bayern Munich his preferred destination.

However, Abendzeitung claim that Jurgen Klopp had scouts watching Werner score both of Leipzig’s goals in the 2-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach in last month.

COUTINHO LINKED WITH STUNNING PREM RETURN

Liverpool’s Premier League rivals Manchester City have been linked with a shock move for former Reds star Philippe Coutinho.

The Reds sold the Brazil playmaker for £142m last January and while he is yet to be replaced, Liverpool have done more than OK in his absence, going on to reach the Champions League final last term and mounting a title challenge after taking 54 points from their opening 20 league games this season.

Speculation has suggested that Jurgen Klopp is still very much in the market to replace Coutinho at Anfield, however reports from Spain suggest that the Brazil international could be set for a return to England.

Fernandinho and Kevin De Bruyne’s injury problems have often left Pep Guardiola thin in midfield, and Don Balon suggest he is looking to address that issue with a move for Coutinho.

However, the Premier League champions have been told that they must fork out £144m (€160m) if they are to have a shot at landing the former Inter Milan star.

Guardiola has his eye on securing a long-term replacement for the 32-year-old David Silva, and Coutinho’s versatility as both a central midfielder or a wide player makes the 26-year-old the perfect fit, the report claims.

AND THE REST

Ajax have completed the signing of Boca Juniors defender Lisandro Magallan.

Sevilla are considering a bid for Manchester United defender Eric Bailly this month and the player is keen on a return to Spain (Mundo Deportivo)

Chelsea and Tottenham will make a move for Franck Kessie in the summer (Tuttomercatoweb)

Monaco have reached an agreement to sign defender Naldo from Schalke in the summer (Sky Sports)

Mesut Ozil’s agent has refuted rumours the Arsenal man wants to leave and says he is staying put (Goal)

Sporting Lisbon want to sign Liverpool’s Rafa Camacho (Liverpool Echo)

Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande have made a €50million bid for Bacelona’s Malcom (Goal)

Manchester United are exploring the possibility of signing AS Roma defender Kostas Manolas in January, with the defender having a £34m release clause (Tuttomercatoweb)

United are set to compete with Real Madrid for Porto centre-back Eder Militao, who has a £36m price tag (Don Balon)

Kylian Mbappe’s list of demands to join Real Madrid are as follows: be made the club’s highest paid player, get a bonus of €500,000 for winning the Ballon D’Or, be handed the club’s No.10 shirt, a private driver, a butler, a bodyguard, a house that’s similar standard to that of a ‘mega star’, and 50 hours usage of his own private jet (Diario Gol)

Manager Maurizio Sarri says Chelsea do not need to bring in a striker in January even if Olivier Giroud’s ankle injury proves serious (ESPN)

Arsenal have had a £55m transfer offer for Roma and Turkey star Cengiz Under turned down by the Italian giants (Fotomac)

West Ham United striker Javier Hernandez`has emerged as a primary transfer target for Valencia (Marca)

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed on Wednesday that Christian Pulisic is joining Chelsea for £58 million

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas could be on the verge of a move to Arsenal (Diario Sport)

Sevilla midfielder Pablo Sarabia has been identified as a top transfer target by Real Madrid (Don Balon)

AC Milan are considering a move Dalian Yifang winger Yannick Carrasco (Calciomercato)

Tottenham are willing to send French winger George-Kevin Nkoudou, 23, out on loan in January (Footmercato)

Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke is the subject of interest from Bundesliga giants Schalke

AC Milan midfielder Diego Laxalt is the subject of interest from Newcastle United (Calciomercato)

Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele will cost Manchester City at least €70m/£63m (Tuttomercatoweb)

Cesc Fabregas’ move to Monaco could be completed by next week (L’Equipe)

Denis Suarez is expected to leave Barcelona this month but no deal is imminent (Mundo Deportivo)

AS Monaco have lined up Crystal Palace centre-back Mamadou Sakho as a January transfer target (L’Equipe)

