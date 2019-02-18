Liverpool have moved quickly to kill talk of a huge swap deal with Juventus this summer, while Man Utd will launch a final take-it-or-leave-it offer of €90m for a long-term target, according to Monday’s European papers.

LIVERPOOL NOT WILLING TO DISCUSS SALAH APPROACH

Liverpool are reported to have done their utmost to nip speculation in the bud regarding Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian star has continued his fine form this season to lead to speculation earlier this month that Juventus were plotting an incredible approach to sign the €200m-rated star in a deal that could have sent €105m man Paulo Dybala the other way.

However, according to Tuttosport, as per the Daily Star, Liverpool have spoken with intermediaries acting on behalf of the Italian club, to inform them they have no interest in selling Salah this summer to them, or any other suitors.

Having allowed Philippe Coutinho, Luis Suarez and Fernando Torres to depart in recent years, Liverpool have often exposed themselves to huge transfer approaches for some of their biggest names in recent times.

But it seems that will not be the way with Salah, with Jurgen Klopp adamant not even a world-record fee will not convince them to sell a man who has been in breathtaking form since swapping Roma for Liverpool in a bargain £36.9million deal in summer 2017.

The 26-year-old has scored 64 goals in 86 games for the Merseysiders and will once again be central to Liverpool’s hopes of progressing in the Champions League when they face Bayern Munich at Anfield in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

Salah is contracted to Liverpool until the summer of 2023.

AND THE REST

Manchester United are preparing a fresh take-it-or-leave-it bid of £90m for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly (RAI Sports)

Fiorentina have set a €70m asking price for star man Federico Chiesa, with Juventus, Inter Milan and Chelsea all battling it out for his signature this summer (Calciomercato)

Juventus star Miralem Pjanic has confirmed both Chelsea and Barcelona have made enquiries to sign him over the past 18 months (Il Gionarle)

Jose Mourinho says the chance to manage in a new league would be a “fantastic opportunity” and admits France’s Ligue 1 is on his radar (BeIn Sport)

Dalian Yifang have officially unveiled Marek Hamsik as their new player following his transfer from Napoli. The Slovakian will reportedly earn €9m a year in China (various)

Reports in Spain claim Lionel Messi has threatened to quit Barcelona unless the club signs a world-class centre forward – with Harry Kane said to be the Argentine’s preferred pick (Don Balon)

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot believes he will join Barcelona this summer (Le Parisien)

Goalkeeper Jan Oblak hopes to extend his stay at Atletico Madrid beyond 2021 (AS)

Barcelona’s Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic, 30, will delay contract renewal talks with the Spanish champions until the summer (Marca)

Benfica manager Bruno Lage insists in-demand playmaker Joao Felix remains calm over his future amid growing speculation he is wanted by the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool and Manchester United

River Plate hope they can convince Juan Quintero to reject reported interest from the likes of Chelsea and Real Madrid and sign another contract (AS)

Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta appeared on live TV on Sunday night to address the future of former club captain Mauro Icardi (Tiki Taka)