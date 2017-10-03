Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool passed up on Spurs signing; City eye Mendy replacement

Liverpool turned down the chance to sign two central defenders this summer as they pursued a deal for Virgil van Dijk, while Atletico Madrid are making moves to sign a Manchester United target, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

LIVERPOOL TURNED DOWN CHANCE TO SIGN TWO TOP-CLASS DEFENDERS

Liverpool fans will not be happy with reports coming out of Europe today suggesting Jurgen Klopp turned his nose up at the signing of two top-class defenders this season.

The Reds spent the majority of the summer chasing, unsuccessfully as it panned out, Virgil van Dijk, with Southampton simply refusing to sell them the Dutchman.

However, reports in Holland claim Liverpool did have alternative targets lined up – with Ajax’s Davinson Sanchez among the other players they looked at, claims De Telegraaf.

The powerful Colombian defender of course went on to sign for Spurs in a £42million deal – and the player has looked an astute piece of business in Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Furthermore, it’s also claimed in Italy that the Reds also passed up the chance to sign Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegalese star’s name was circulated to Liverpool, but only if they paid Napoli’s £57million asking price – less than the sum they were apparently willing to pay for Van Dijk.

However, Klopp also passed up the chance to sign Koulibaly to focus on efforts to land Van Dijk – efforts which ultimately came to nothing.

With Liverpool’s defensive failures once again under question this season, the decision not to sign either of these two defenders will further anger their frustrated supporters.

AND THE REST

Manchester City are looking at Napoli left-back Faouzi Ghoulam, 26, as a short-term replacement for Benjamin Mendy. France international Mendy is out for several months with a knee injury (Le Buteur)

Chelsea are making plans to re-appoint Carlo Ancelotti amid growing fears Antonio Conte will be lured back to Italy this summer (Gazetta dello Sport)

Everton could be tempted to move for Atletico Madrid striker Kevin Gameiro in January. The 30-year-old France international is yet to start for the Spanish club this season and faces more competition when Diego Costa returns in January (Marca)

Atletico Madrid have opened the bidding for Liverpool and Manchester United target Yusuf Yazici, who plays for Trabzonspor (Hurriyet)

Spanish rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid are considering moves for 21-year-old Germany striker Timo Werner, who has scored six goals in nine games for RB Leipzig this season (Mundial Deportivo)

Germany international Leon Goretzka is set to snub to Liverpool, Barcelona and Juventus to join Bayern Munich at the end of the season. The deal will be announced early in January (ilBiancoNero)

Barcelona have ruled themselves out the running to sign Goretzka

Chelsea, Arsenal and Zenit St Petersburg transfer target Kostas Manolas is set for new contract talks with Roma (Gazetta dello Sport)

Crystal Palace transfer target Alberto Gilardino has agreed to join Serie B Spezia on a two-year deal (Gianluva DiMarzio)

Arsenal are ready to allow Alexis Sanchez join PSG in January – if the Ligue 1 giants allow Julian Draxler to move the other way

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini is set to sign a new contract at the club – ending fading Chelsea hopes of a possible swoop (Calciomercato)

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu says the club would have little option but to quit La Liga if Catalonia claimed independence from Spain

Belgian champions Anderlecht have named Hein Vanhaezebrouck as their new coach

Carlo Ancelotti says he will take a 10-month break from football before considering a return to management (Gazetta dello Sport)

Tianjin Quanjian, meawhile, say they are not interested in appointing Ancelotti as their head coach (various)