Euro Paper Talk: Juve close on £61m Man Utd duo

Barcelona have responded to a Liverpool enquiry for one of their stars by demanding he will only leave if his exit clause is met, while Juventus are close to a €70million double raid on Manchester United, according to Thursday’s European papers.

LIVERPOOL GIVEN FIRM MESSAGE OVER INTEREST IN BARCELONA STAR

Barcelona are reportedly unhappy with Liverpool over their efforts to land an out-of-favour Barcelona star on the cheap this summer.

With the Reds in the market to sign a new goalkeeper, it’s claimed they have seen an initial €30million (£26.2million) approach for Jasper Cillessen rejected by the La Liga giants.

The former Ajax goalkeeper joined Barcelona for an initial €13million in 2016, but has had to take a back seat at the Nou Camp to Marc-Andre ter Stegen, with the Dutchman making just 20 appearances over his two seasons at the club.

It’s claimed Jurgen Klopp wants to bring Cillessen to Anfield as competition for the much-improved Loris Karius, rather than signing a straight out-and-out No 1.

Klopp had hoped to bring Roma goalkeeper Alisson to the club this summer and relegate Karius back to his No 2, but Roma’s refusal to sell the keeper – as well as the improved form of German stopper Karius at Anfield – has forced the Reds boss into a re-think.

However, any hopes he had of bringing in Cillessen on the cheap appear to have been dashed, with their initial approach being knocked back.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have responded to Liverpool’s approach by informing them they won’t be looking to sell the player this summer. Furthermore, the paper states that Barcelona have told the Reds they will only be forced into a sale if a club matches his exit clause, which stands at €60million (£52.3million).

It’s suggested the issue could change if Cillessen forced the issue and asked for a transfer, although without the guarantee of being first choice at Anfield, it’s unlikely the 29-year-old will look to swap one bench for another.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.

AND THE REST

Juventus are closing in on agreements for Manchester United duo Matteo Darmian and Anthony Martial that would net Jose Mourinho’s side a combined €70m (£61.1m). The capture of full-back Darmian is expected to be announced imminently, with the player already informing his teammates he’s off (Tuttosport)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reduced the asking price of Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema to €70m (£61.1m) each (Don Balon)

Bayern Munich loan star James Rodriguez insists he is happy at the Allianz Arena and has ruled out a return to Real Madrid (AS)

Daniele Rugani is seriously considering his future this summer amid reported interest from Arsenal. Juventus, however, will not consider his sale for anything less than €40m (Calciomercato)

AC Milan are interested in signing Sevilla striker Luis Muriel – but are also keen on Roma’s Edin Dzeko and Andrea Belotti of Torino (Tuttosport)

Lucas Torreira is ready to open talks over a new deal with Sampdoria, despite reported interest from Everton and Napoli (Radio CRC)

Former Aston Villa midfielder Jordan Veretout has attracted interest from Inter Milan, Marseille and Lyon – but remains content at Fiorentina, according to his agent (Foot Sur)

Athletic Bilbao want to bring Ander Herrera back to the club from Manchester United this summer (El Correro)

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon believes Robert Lewandowski should leave Bayern Munich and join the La Liga club in the summer (Bild)

Real Betis captain Joaquin insists Liverpool target Dani Ceballos would be welcomed back to the club from Real Madrid ‘with open arms’ (El Pelotazo)

Manchester United and Chelsea will reportedly face competition from Arsenal to sign Roma’s Radja Nainggolan this summer

Inter’s Brazilian defender Miranda has labelled himself as “the best defender in Serie A” (Inter TV)

Roma’s director of football Monchi insists the decision to sell Mohamed Salah last summer was one forced upon them by UEFA