Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool set to trigger £35m clause for Porto star

Liverpool are ‘very tempted’ to pay a €40m release clause for a defender, while Manchester United are favourites to land a €45m South American star, according to Sunday’s European papers.

LIVERPOOL EYEING €40M DEFENDER MOVE

Liverpool are targeting a €40m-rated Porto full-back for a summer deal and are hoping to trigger his release clause, a report claims.

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Jurgen Klopp is keen on a move for reported Chelsea target Alex Telles in the upcoming window.

FC Porto understandably do not want to lose Telles as two full-back have already left the club this summer, with Ricardo Pereira joining Leicester City and then Diogo Dalot moving to Manchester United.

A Bola reports that any club interested in a move for the 25-year-old would have to pay his release clause, currently set at €40m.

However, that figure has not put Klopp off, with the Portuguese outlet suggesting Liverpool are ‘very interested’ and ‘tempted’ to pay the fee.

Le Parisien were the most recently source to report that Porto’s flying left-back has come to the attention of numerous European big guns.

The left-footed Telles was linked with Liverpool and Chelsea last week via Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manha.

JAMES UNSURE OF BAYERN FUTURE

James Rodriguez is back on Manchester United’s transfer radar amid fresh doubts surrounding his Bayern Munich future.

Reports in Spain suggest United boss Jose Mourinho is confident of bringing the Colombia playmaker to Old Trafford after it was suggested Rodriguez is ready to turn his back on a permanent €45m move to Bayern Munich.

Rodriguez joined Bayern on a two-year loan deal from Real Madrid last summer, but despite the Bundesliga champions’ wish to make the move permanent, Don Balon claims he is ready to leave the Allianz Arena due to doubts over the qualities of their recently-appointed coach Niko Kovac.

The Spanish outlook believes his reluctance to sign a permanent deal will force Bayern to cancel the loan, leaving the player again looking for a new club.

And it’s claimed United will lead the charge to sign the forward, with Juventus and PSG also credited with an interest.

AND THE REST

Bayern Munich have told Barcelona it will cost them €70m to re-sign Thiago Alcantara this summer (Marca)

Man City will seal a €53m deal for Jorginho in the coming days – and will also announce a summer friendly against Napoli as part of the deal (Corriere dello Sport)

Roma have moved for Javier Pastore, also a target for Inter and West Ham United, and hope to strike a deal of around €20-€25m (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Napoli have made their first offer for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola. Their offer of €15m is believed to be €10m short of the Ligue 1 side’s asking price (L’Equipe)

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s father has advised his son that a transfer to Juventus, not Manchester United, would be the perfect move at this stage of his career (Tuttosport)

Dries Mertens says he has snubbed offers from Schalke 04, Shanghai Shenhua and Guangzhou Evergrande this summer and now plans to sign a new deal with Napoli (RMC Sports)

Valencia have agreed terms with Kevin Gameiro but still need to negotiate a fee with Atletico Madrid (AS)

Napoli have confirmed that they will pay Fabian Ruiz’s €30m release clause and are only waiting for the ‘all-clear’ from the Real Betis midfielder (Corriere dello Sport)

Real Madrid have submitted their first bid for Liverpool target Alisson – but their offer still falls well short of Roma’s asking price for the Brazilian

Raul de Tomas has confirmed that he will return to Real Madrid as a first-team player and after agreeing a new five-year deal following a prolific loan spell with Rayo Vallecano (various)

Roma could use the income of Alisson’s sale to Real Madrid to pounce for Liverpool and Man Utd target Federico Chiesa (Calciomercato)

Inter Milan want to sign Mousa Dembele from Tottenham on a one-year deal before sending him to China next summer (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Juventus are reportedly demanding ‘more than €40million’ for Chelsea target Daniele Rugani (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus are looking to sign Manchester United and Manchester City target Jerome Boateng this summer, with Medhi Benatia likely to leave the Turin based side (Calciomercato)

Serie A giants Lazio are viewing Arsenal and Liverpool target Gelson Martins of Sporting Lisbon as a replacement for outgoing West Ham target Felipe Anderson this summer (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas has reportedly joined Napoli’s list of goalkeeper targets for this summer (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Inter Milan are in ongoing talks to sign Roma star Radja Nainggolan and Barcelona winger Aleix Vidal (Calciomercato)

Serie A giants AC Milan will not sell Wolves target Andre Silva this summer (Calciomercato)

Serie A giants Inter Milan are looking to sign Aleix Vidal in an attempt to replace Joao Cancelo this summer (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Bordeaux are considering a move for Southampton playmaker Sofiane Boufal, especially if they lose Malcom (L’Equipe)

Sevilla have made approaches to sign Croatia forward Nikola Kalinic, with AC Milan set to decide his future after the World Cup (Tuttosport)