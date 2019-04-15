Liverpool will choose between two Bundesliga attackers in a bid to strengthen their attack, Barcelona have named their price for Samuel Umtiti, while a Leeds striker looks set to leave, according to Monday’s European papers.

LIVERPOOL TO SIGN ONE OF TWO BUNDESLIGA ATTACKERS

Liverpool will turn to the Bundesliga this summer to sign a new attacker, according to widespread reports.

With Daniel Sturridge poised to leave Anfield and with doubts surrounding the futures of Divock Origi and even Sadio Mane, the Reds are reported to have drawn up a shortlist of two potential signings – and will soon decide which of the duo to move for.

According to reports in Germany, Liverpool lead the charge for RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner after the Germany striker indicated he will not renew his contract with the club this summer.

News of Werner’s decision has been confirmed by Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff, who told Sky Germany: “It’s well known that we want to extend with him, but he’s signalled to us that he does not want to sign a new contract.

“We need to see what’s right for us and for Timo.”

According to the report, Werner’s refusal to extend a deal that expires in 2020 will leave Leipzig with little choice but to cash in on the striker, with a fee of €50m being mooted.

Liverpool won’t be alone, however, in targeting a move for Werner, with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich also said to be monitoring developments.

Werner has 14 goals to his name this season.

Should Liverpool miss out on Werner, it’s also reported they are one of three clubs in the running to sign Julian Brandt.

According to Bild, Juventus, Real Madrid and the Reds will be competing against each other to land the winger from Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

The 22-year-old has had an outstanding season with Leverkusen, scoring four goals and registering an impressive 11 assists and his €25m exit fee is certain to be of interest to Jurgen Klopp, who wanted the player back in the summer of 2017 before the Reds instead opted to sign Mohamed Salah.

It’s suggested both Brandt and Werner have emerged as Klopp’s top two attacking targets this summer, with the Reds boss soon to decide which of the duo Liverpool will make the strongest play for.

Either way, the German media are adamant that the Premier League title chasers will turn to the Bundesliga in their quest to bring in fresh attacking options.

AND THE REST

Caleb Ekuban’s agent, Graziano Battistini, believes the on-loan Leeds striker is loving life with Trabzonspor and will look to make the move permanent this summer (Tuttomercatoweb)

Barcelona will set a €80m tag on the head of Samuel Umtiti this summer after clearing the way for the France defender to leave. Man Utd and Juventus are interested (Calciomercato)

Brazilian teenager Rodrygo – who is to join Real Madrid in June 2019 – has spoken out about his frustration of playing for Santos under the management of Jorge Sampaoli (Globe Esporte)

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that highly-rated defender Matthijs de Ligt will be leaving the club this summer to join either Barcelona or Bayern Munich (Suddeutsche Zeitung)

Zinedine Zidane wants striker Raul de Tomas back at Real Madrid next season following his heroics at relegation-threatened Ray Vallecano this season (AS)

Lille president Gerard Lopez has cleared the way for Nicolas Pepe to move on this summer – putting a string of European big hitters on high alert (Telefoot)

Roma are ready to challenge AC Milan for the signature of Atalanta’s Belgian full-back Timothy Castagne (RAI Sport)

Juventus will sell Argentine forward Paulo Dybala, 25, to help fund a €100m (£86.4m) move for Benfica’s Portuguese forward Joao Felix this summer (Tuttosport)

Zinedine Zidane has refused to offer Isco any guarantees over his future – but admits he’s not shocked to see so many clubs chasing the Real Madrid playmaker (Marca)

Qatari side Al-Sadd Sport Club will make a move for Bayern Munich star Franck Ribery this summer when his contract comes to an end (Kicker)

Inter Milan’s Argentine striker Mauro Icardi, 26, can leave for just €60m (£52m) this summer (AS)

Icardi has made a move to Real Madrid his No 1 priority this summer (AS)

RB Leipzig’s in-demand head of recruitment, Paul Mitchell, has revealed he will make a decision on his future at the end of the season amid interest from Manchester United and Arsenal (Bild)