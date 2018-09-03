Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool snub chance to buy €50m Brazilian talent

Liverpool rejected the opportunity to sign an upcoming Brazil forward for €50m this summer, while a Barcelona new boy has denied claims he is already becoming frustrated, according to Monday’s European papers.

LIVERPOOL REJECT CHANCE TO SIGN CORINTHIANS TALENT

Liverpool were given the chance to sign upcoming Brazilian talent Pedrinho this summer, according to reports in the player’s homeland.

The Corinthians talent is looking to move to Europe and his agent presented Jurgen Klopp’s side with the chance to purchase the €50m (£45m) rated star.

However, UOL Esporte claims the Reds turned down the opportunity – despite watching the star on a regular basis – believing they had already spent enough this summer on Naby Keita, Fabinho, Alisson Becker and Xherdan Shaqiri.

The Brazilian sports outlet also claims that agent Kia Joorabchian, representing the player, has also contacted Ajax, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain in the past about a prospective move.

But knowing that Liverpool had had the player watched, Corinthians asked Joorabchian to try and seal a move to Anfield for the player.

However, while a move was not forthcoming this summer, the outlet reckons a future move to Anfield could be on the cards for the 20-year-old, who can play as a No 10 or on the wing.

RONALDO ENDED JUVE’S HOPES OF SIGNING MAN UTD TARGET

Juventus reportedly had a deal in place to sign midfield sensation Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio.

The Serie A had an €80million (£72m) bid accepted, according to Calciomercato, however Lazio then backtracked on the deal as they believed they could get more for the Serbia international.

Juventus never returned with a fresh and improved bid though, instead electing to spend £105m to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Turin.

Milinkovic-Savic, 23, has been hot on the radar for clubs all over Europe this summer including Manchester United, Chelsea and AC Milan.

Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi revealed in a recent press conference that the midfield maestro will be staying in Rome for at least another year.

“Sergej has received many offers this summer but he will remain with us,” Inzaghi said.

“I’ve spoken with the club and I know he wants to remain here. He wants to stay, I’ve spoken with the player as well and everybody wants to do the best for Lazio. He is a very talented player who is willing to offer his talent to the rest of the team.”

However, Turin-based paper Tuttosport recently claimed that the player’s agent Mateja Kezman and intermediary Jorge Mendes have “earned a guarantee” from Lazio president Claudio Lotito that Milinkovic-Savic will be allowed to leave next summer.

Lotito apparently demanded a huge €150million price, refusing to accept any compromises despite Milan’s late bid.

AND THE REST

Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet has admitted he would like to play more for the club after featuring in just 25 minutes over the first three LaLiga matches, but has been quick to dismiss talk he is already frustrated (Marca)

Zenit St Petersburg have won the race to seal the free transfer of Italian midfielder Claudio Marchisio (various)

AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain is considering reversing his decision to retire from international football with Argentina (Tuttosport)

Jonathan Cafu, Malcom’s former teammate at Bordeaux, has spoken of the player’s shock once he found out he would be joining Barcelona, rather than Roma this summer (Bleacher Report)

Napoli have issued a statement confirming that there is no problem between stars Simone Verdi and Lorenzo Insigni following claims they came to blows following Sunday’s 3-0 defeat at Sampdoria (various)

Celta Vigo were surprised to see €50m-rated midfielder Stanislav Lobotka stay at the club this summer amid intense interest from the likes of PSG, Tottenham and Napoli (Marca)

Atletico Madrid defender Filipe Luis has revealed he ‘did not push’ for an exit from the club amid summer transfer links to PSG (BeIN Sport)

Roma are reportedly considering Antonio Conte and Vincenzo Montella as potential replacements for Eusebio Di Francesco (CalcioNews24)

Real Valladolid have confirmed that former Brazil international striker Ronaldo Nazario is the new club president (AS)

Lionel Messi has informed Ernesto Valverde that he should look at improving the right side of Barcelona’s defence when the January window opens (Don Balon)

Napoli are planning on extending the contracts of Arkadiusz Milik, Elseid Hysaj and Piotr Zielinski (Corriere dello Sport)

Real Madrid star Marcelo is reportedly looking to leave Real Madrid and could look to reunite with former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo next summer (El Confidencial)

Suso and AC Milan have opened discussions over a new deal (Calciomercato)

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has advised Paris Saint-Germain to replace sporting director Antero Henrique as the Bundesliga champions criticised the club’s negotiations over Jerome Boateng

Olympiacos have completed the signing of Yaya Toure on a free transfer

Real Madrid head coach Julen Lopetegui is interesting in signing Milan’s Patrick Cutrone (Don Balon)

