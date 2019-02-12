Liverpool have seen hopes of a deal for a summer striker target given a lift, while Man Utd will make the first move to land a world-class star by making an opening €80m bid, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

BARCELONA LOCK HORNS WITH LIVERPOOL OVER FRANKFURT SENSATION

Liverpool have been given hope of a summer deal for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Luka Jovic, following the latest reports on the continent.

According to Bild, Liverpool are one of the major suitors to sign the Serbia striker this summer, having sounded out his agent over a potential move to Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp is in the market for a striker to replace the departing Daniel Sturridge – who was on Tuesday linked with a free transfer move to Tottenham – and it is believed Jovic is top of the German’s wishlist, with RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner a more expensive alternative.

However, Liverpool’s hopes of a deal for Jovic – currently the top scorer in the Bundesliga with 14 goals in 15 appearances – appeared to have taken a nosedive amid claims Barcelona had already reached an agreement to bring the player to Camp Nou this summer.

However, Spanish paper Marca insists Barca have not yet finalised anything yet for the player, though did confirm they do hold a strong interest in signing the Bosnian-born 21-year-old.

And that, they believe, still means a summer move to Liverpool remains a possibility, despite Barcelona earmarking Jovic as a potential long-term replacement for Luis Suarez.

Bild reports that Bayern Munich are also keen and see Jovic as a successor to their own striker sensation, Robert Lewandowski.

AND THE REST

Manchester United will submit an initial €80m offer for Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in the coming days (Don Balon)

Chelsea have been offered first refusal on a deal for Marco Asensio as part of Real Madrid’s plans to sign Eden Hazard from the Blues this summer (Don Balon)

PSG have made AC Milan star Franck Kessie their No 1 target to replace Adrien Rabiot and will strike a €40m summer deal ahead of Arsenal and Chelsea (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid are hoping to land Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain this summer and have prioritised his signing ahead of Chelsea star Eden Hazard (Don Balon)

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala will be the subject of a £105m bid from Real Madrid in the summer with the European champions seeing him as their No 1 target to replace Gareth Bale (AS)

Atalanta have agreed to sell striker Duvan Zapata to West Ham in a €40m deal this summer and have already targeted Napoli’s Roberto Inglese – currently out on loan with Parma – as his replacement (Sky Italia)

Former Valencia winger Nani has been linked with a move from Sporting CP to Orlando City (Marca)

Krzysztof Piątek’s agent Michael Probierz has revealed the striker rejected a move to Real Madrid in order to join AC Milan (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Marcelo has distanced himself from rumours that he will leave Real Madrid to reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus (Esporte Interativo)

Manchester United have emerged as strong contenders to sign PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot ahead of Barcelona, Liverpool and Tottenham this summer (AS)

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has admitted the club are already thinking about the best way to deal with Lionel Messi’s retirement (Guillem Balague, via the BBC)

Napoli have reached an agreement with Pablo Fornals’ agent for the Villarreal midfielder to replace Marek Hamsik (Corriere dello Sport)

Long-term Chelsea and Arsenal target Daniele Rugani is ready to renew his contract with Juventus until 2023 (Corriere dello Sport)

Former Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel turned down a move to Barcelona in January, according to the player’s agent (AS)

Manchester United are hopeful of signing Tanguy Ndombele this summer after making contact with the Lyon star’s representatives (Le10 Sport)

