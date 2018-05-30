Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool, Spurs in battle for North Korean teen

Spurs and Liverpool are battling Juventus for a teenage North Korean star, while Antoine Griezmann could still join Manchester United, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

JUVENTUS MEET SERIE A SIDE OVER LIVERPOOL TARGET

Juventus met representatives of Serie A side Cagliari to discuss a deal for a reported Liverpool and Spurs target, according to Calciomercato.com.

Their report claims that delegates of the two clubs met in a well-known hotel in Milan to discuss the upcoming transfer market.

Juventus’ sporting director Fabio Paratici was there to enquire about North Korean sensation Kwang Song Han, who has been linked with a move to both of the aforementioned Premier League sides.

The 19-year-old wonderkid spent the first half of the season on loan at Serie B side Perugia where he was hugely impressive, attracting interest from some top clubs.

Calciomercato.com claimed earlier in the month that the Premier League duo would make firm approaches should Cagliari get relegated. In the end, they finished above the dotted line and avoided the drop, however.

GRIEZMANN ‘REJECTS’ BARCA, CONSIDERS MAN UTD MOVE

Antoine Griezmann could consider a move to Manchester United after he rejected a transfer to Barcelona, according to reports.

The France international has been consistently linked with a move to the Red Devils over the past year or so but Barca recently entered the race as frontrunners for his signature.

However, Spanish outlet Don Balon claims Griezmann is now ready to consider an offer from United after he snubbed interest from the Catalan giants.

The 27-year-old may have joined Jose Mourinho’s side last summer but Atletico Madrid’s transfer ban saw him stay in Spain.

The report continues by saying that United could have some competition from neighbours Manchester City, though, with Pep Guardiola keen on Griezmann if he misses out on key target, Riyad Mahrez.

SALAH ASKS FOR TIME TO MAKE DECISION OVER FUTURE

Mohamed Salah has asked for time to consider his Liverpool future amid reported interest from Real Madrid, a report claims.

According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, the Egypt international is considering a move to the Bernabeu this summer.

Reports have suggested that Salah is Real’s summer priority ahead of a squad overhaul, and Don Balon stated yesterday that the LaLiga giants have opened talks with the player’s representatives over a potential move in the upcoming transfer window.

Los Blancos are reportedly readying a huge bid to tempt Liverpool to sell Salah, who scored 48 goals in all competitions.

Salah does not want to rush into the move, and it may all hinge on whether Gareth Bale leaves the Spanish capital this summer.

AND THE REST

Paris Saint-Germain are hoping to lure Cristiano Ronaldo away from Real Madrid this summer by offering a €45 million (£40m) per-year contract

Juventus are willing to part with Chelsea target Gonzalo Higuain to free up funds to bring in reinforcements (Tuttosport)

Real Madrid are ready to raid local rivals Atletico Madrid in order to secure the signature of Manchester United target Jose Gimenez (Marca)

Bayern Munich are interested in bringing in Gareth Bale from Real Madrid but are unlikely meet the Champions League winners’ asking price (AS)

Paris Saint-Germain should make an attempt to sign Toni Kroos from Real Madrid, Thiago Motta says

Inter striker Mauro Icardi is set to be a summer transfer target for Chelsea

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen is the latest name to have been added to Real Madrid’s list of transfer targets (Marca)

Reports that Borussia Dortmund forward Christian Pulisic could move to the Premier League have been dismissed as “hogwash”

Manchester United have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic based on the latest comments from Lazio president Claudio Lotito

Inter Milan set their sights on Tottenham star Moussa Dembélé (Corriere dello Sport)

