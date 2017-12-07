Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool ace wanted by PL duo; Man Utd in for wonderkid

West Ham and Newcastle want Liverpool striker Danny Ings on loan, while a Swedish wonderkid is going to Manchester United, according to Thursday’s European papers.

JUVE TARGET MUSTAFI

Serie A giants Juventus will reportedly look to sign Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi in the upcoming January transfer window.

Rai Sport claim The Old Lady see the Germany star as a solution to the problems that they are facing. Centre-back Benedikt Howedes is injured again and will be sidelined for several weeks.

Howedes, 29 joined on a season-long loan from Schalke in the summer, but he has only made one appearance – earlier this month in the 3-0 win over Crotone.

He has been plagued by a thigh problem and recently picked up another muscle problem, which has made Juve think of alternative options in January.

UNITED READY TO SIGN SWEDISH WONDERKID

Manchester United are set to pounce for Swedish wonderkid Lucas Gomes.

The 14-year-old forward came in on trial at Carrington in October and Malmo are resigned to losing him.

Malmo sporting director, Mikael Brandrup told Skanesport: “Lucas was in Manchester for week 44 and unfortunately I do not think we’ll keep him.

“He moved here from Karlskrona in the autumn of 2016 to go to our sports school and, of course, he might have to wait until he left the school before moving back.

“But I understand he’s impressed with United.”

UNITED, SPURS AND INTER MILAN IN THREE-WAY FIGHT FOR LUKA MODRIC

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric is expected to leave the club at the end of the season, according to reports in Spain.

The midfielder has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell with Los Blancos, winning the Champions League three times and La Liga title once since his move from Spurs in the summer of 2012.

However, the Croatian is now resigned to the fact that his six-year spell at the Bernabeu is coming to an end, with Diario Gol claiming he has already told club captain Sergio Ramos he will leave next summer.

And it’s claimed the former Spurs man looks most likely to move to Italy with the outlet claiming both Inter Milan, Juventus and Roma have already contacted the player’s representative over a move. Of the three, it’s thought Inter look most likely to move for Modric.

However, it’s also believed that Jose Mourinho – who brought the player to the Bernabeu – is keen to bring him to United and could match any offer that comes his way.

In addition, it’s suggested Tottenham will also offer Modric a route back to North London, with chairman Daniel Levy wanting to bring his former charge back to coincide with their return to new White Hart Lane stadium.

Modric is contracted to Real Madrid until 2020 and it is thought they will still want a sizeable fee for the player, despite the midfielder turning 32 in September.

For Ramos’ part, he is said to be upset the player looks likely to leave and believes the club should do all in their power to keep the popular Croatian at the Bernabeu.

AND THE REST

Barcelona are keen to bring in a new central defender in January with Real Sociedad’s Inigo Martinez, and Liverpool targets Lazio’s Stefan de Vrij and Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah, all on their shortlist (Sport)

Arsenal are set to score a huge double transfer blow to Manchester United, with Mesut Ozil set to sign a new deal and Leon Goretzka reportedly agreeing to join from Schalke

Philippe Coutinho is staying coy over his Liverpool future amid claims Barcelona have struck a £128million deal to sign him in January (Mundo Deportivo)

Thibaut Courtois’ new contract talks with Chelsea have reached an impasse and the goalkeeper will join either Juventus or Real Madrid in the summer, with the Blues determined not to lose him on a free when his deal expires in 2019 (Don Balon)

AC Milan will learn their punishment for breaching Financial Fair Play on Friday – with a ban from future transfer windows the most likely outcome

Roma are planning to make a fresh January move for Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez (Calciomercato)

Roma playmaker Diego Perotti has signed a new deal to keep him in the Eternal City until summer of 2021. The Argentine has previously been linked with Liverpool

Perr Schuurs, 18, has agreed a deal to join Ajax from Fortuna Sittard on 1 January, signing a contract until 2022. Defender had been of interest to Liverpool

Barcelona have sounded out Lyon starlet Houssem Aouar (L’Equipe)

Manchester United are closing in on the transfer of Malmo wonderkid Lucas Gomes, 14 (Skanesport)

Inter Milan made a check on Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen on Tuesday night amid talk of a January bid (Calciomercato)

Wolves are negotiating with Primeira Liga champions Benfica over the £13million signing of Joao Carvalho (O Jogo)

Napoli are set to join Inter in the race to sign Bologna winger Simone Verdi in January (Calciomercato)

Marseille are keeping tabs on Montpellier left-back Jerome Roussillon. Sevilla, Hamburg and Wolfsburg are also said to be interested (L’Equipe)

Malaga have officially signed former Barcelona and Arsenal defender Ignasi Miquel on a three-and-a-half-year contract

Stuttgart are said to be closing in on a deal for young Argentine striker Maximiliano Romero, who plays for Velez Sarsfield (Kicker)

