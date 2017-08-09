Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool target Bayern Munich star; Spurs flop to depart

Also, a Tottenham and Juventus midfield target wants to leave Spain and Trabzonspor are heading for London for talks over a £30million Spurs man, all in the Euro papers.

LIVERPOOL TARGET BUNDESLIGA STAR

Liverpool have turned their transfer attentions to Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal, according to reports in Germany.

The Reds have endured a frustrating summer, with much of it spent chasing RB Leipzig star Naby Keita.

However, that looks destined to end in failure, with the Bundesliga side determined to hold on to the Guinean, and boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly ready to accept that.

Instead, Klopp is reportedly set to turn his attention to Vidal, though Liverpool will face stiff competition from Inter Milan to land the Chilean.

N’ZONZI WANTS OUT

Juventus and Tottenham target Steven N’Zonzi wanst to leave Sevilla this month, according to his agent.

The former Stoke midfielder has a €40million release clause included in his contract, but neither suitors are keen to match it.

Sevilla meanwhile are not willing to enter into negotiations, but the player’s agent has just released an interview with Estadio Deportivo revealing his client wants a transfer.

“The truth is that Steven wants to leave this summer,” a representative of the footballer said.

“Everybody at Sevilla knows that, the president and the technical staff are aware of it and we hope he will be sold this summer.”

The fact that the 28-year-old wants to leave La Liga may well mean the club have a decision to make over his future. Will they attempt to keep an unhappy player or cut their losses and sell him for a cut-price fee.

​Juventus’ most recent bid is believed to be €28million, plus €4 million in add-ons.

M’BAPPE WANTS PSG MOVE

Monaco star Kylian M’bappe reportedly wants to play for Paris Saint-Germain after their capture of Neymar.

According to French television show Telefoot, M’bappe has chosen to team up with €222million signing Neymar in Paris next season.

The report claims the player and his father have already met with PSG bigwigs Antero Henrique and Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Monaco are understood to have raised the price of the striker to €180million – a move which has reportedly been made by Monaco to prevent the player leaving for their domestic rivals.

The Manchester City, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Barcelona target scored 26 goals and made eight assists in all competitions last season, but he picked up an injury in Monaco’s 3-2 win over Toulouse.

MAN CITY SEE BID FOR YOUNGSTER TURNED DOWN

Man City made seen a €5million bid for 18-year-old Turkish midfielder Oguz Kagan Guctekin rejected by Fenerbahce.

The defensive-minded youngster only signed a pro contract with Fener over the summer, but he has joine dthe first-team squad and City scouts have been tracking the player.

Pep Guardiola has made a move to sign him, but he has seen an offer turned down, according to president Aziz Yildirim.

Yildirim said live on NTV: “Manchester City have made a €5million offer for him. We turned down the offer.

“We gave assurances that he will play this season, do not be surprised to see him in the starting XI as a number right.”

AND THE REST

Trabzonspor vice-president Gencaga Meric has travelled to England for talks with Tottenham over Moussa Sissoko. Spurs are believed to open to a season-long loan (Fotomac)

AC Milan’s attempts to buy Bayern Munich’s Renato Sanches are stalling (Calciomercato)

Newcastle United are in pole position to sign Arsenal striker Lucas Perez. Fenerbahce had recently struck agreed personal terms with Perez, but Arsenal refused to let the forward leave on a loan deal and the Yellow Canaries have subsequently pulled out of the race to sign Perez (Television De Galicia)

Deportivo La Coruna have not given up hope of bringing Arsenal striker Lucas Perez back to the Spanish club this summer (Galicia en Goles)

Fenerbahce have offered a €2million loan fee and an €8million buyout clause option to sign Liverpool target Emre Mor from Borussia Dortmund (NTV Spor)

The “majority of Europe’s biggest clubs” have asked about AC Milan forward Carlos Bacca, his agent has said. (Caracol Radio)

Barcelona representatives have met with Borussia Dortmund officials for talks over the 20-year-old France international Ousmane Dembele (Sky Germany)

Galatasaray have edged ahead in the race to sign Barcelona winger Arda Turan, who has been interesting Liverpool and Arsenal. (NTV)

Senegal international midfielder Pape Ndiaye has revealed he had offers from Everton, West Ham and Newcastle United before signing for Galatasaray. (Jour de Sport)

Trabzonspor attacking midfielder Yusuf Yazici, who has been linked with Liverpool, will not leave until next season, says club president Muharrem Usta (Turkish-Football)

Barcelona don’t want to sell Sergi Roberto, who has been mentioned as a target for Man Utd (ESPN FC)

Mino Raiola offers Zlatan Ibrahimovic return for staggering game-by-game fee (La Repubblica)

Tottenham and Liverpool target Isco has reassured Real Madrid fans he is set to sign a new deal soon. (Calciomercato)