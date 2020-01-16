Liverpool are set to spring in action after Juventus opened talks on a deal for a player Jurgen Klopp hugely admires, while Tottenham have seen approaches to sign two strikes fall short, according to Thursday’s European papers.

LIVERPOOL PONDER APPROACH AS JUVENTUS ACCELERATE TONALI TALKS

Juventus are working on a €50m deal to sign Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali, with the news likely to also spark Liverpool into action.

The 19-year-old first caught the eye last season as Brescia won promotion back to Serie A and led to comparisons with legendary Italian midfielder Andrea Pirlo.

And Tonali has continued his fine form in the top flight, with one goal and two assists in 19 outings so far this year, though it is his overall displays that have truly impressed.

Such has been his displays that Thursday’s Corriere dello Sport [via Sport Witness] claims Juve’s sporting director Fabio Paratici has now instigated talks with his Brescia’s counterparts over a summer deal for the teenager.

It’s reported Juve are to launch a €50m bid for the player now ahead of a summer transfer and in the hope that eccentric Brescia owner Massimo Cellino – once of Leeds Utd notoriety – will accept.

However, il Corriere dello Sport claim there’s a catch – and that being Liverpool. They claim Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has already held conversations with the teenager and his representatives over a future move to Anfield and have requested his people keep them informed before any decision is made on his future.

It’s suggested Klopp sees Tonali as a “dream addition” to the Liverpool midfield and the European champions will be ‘attentive’ after claims Juve had opened talks over a deal.

It’s also claimed that Klopp would ask Liverpool to match any approach from Juventus and, that while the teenager, comes with a huge asking price, it says the German knows players of this quality don’t come around too often.

AND THE REST

Fenerbahce have rejected two offers for their star striker Vedat Muriqi, with Tottenham and Burnley bot having bids declined (Aksam)

Edinson Cavani has also rejected the chance to talk to Tottenham about a move to the Premier League (Cadena Ser)

PSG have told Atletico Madrid to raise their offer from €10m to €30m if they want to sign Uruguay striker Cavani – out of contract in the summer – this month (Marca)

Everton have joined Man Utd and Inter Milan in the race to sign Verona defender Marash Kumbulla (Corriere di Verona)

Leeds have beaten Torino to the signing of winger Ian Poveda from Man City after Marcelo Bielsa personally phoned the 19-year-old to sell him his vision (via Tuttosport)

Chelsea and Man Utd have been put on alert amid claims Juventus forward Federico Bernardeschi could be sold by the Old Lady this summer (Calciomercato)

Schalke have negotiated a purchase option in their loan deal for Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo (Bild / Mundo Deportivo)

Celta Vigo are interested in Southampton pair Oriel Romeu and Sofiane Boufal as they look for reinforcements this month (Faro De Vigo)

Sampdoria’s former Leeds midfielder Ronaldo Vieira has admitted he needs to score more goals before he can be considered for an England call-up – that despite establishing himself as a regular (Il Secolo XIX)

Roma and AC Milan could trade wingers this month with Suso heading to the capital and Cengiz Under moving to the San Siro (Calciomercato)

Xavi Hernandez has confirmed he rejected an offer to become Barcelona coach earlier this week as it has come “too early in his managerial career” (Mundo Deportivo)

AC Milan believe Krzysztof Piatek’s goal in the Coppa Italia on Wednesday will increase their chances of achieving their €30m asking price for the striker amid links to Aston Villa and Tottenham (Calciomercato)

Inter should tie up deals for Christian Eriksen and Olivier Giroud in the comings days after talks in London. Inter are willing to pay €13m to Spurs for the Dane and €6m for the Chelsea striker (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Timo Werner has given suitors Chelsea, Man Utd and Liverpool transfer hope after admitting his admiration for for the Premier League (Bild)

Sevilla are set to confirm the arrival of Leganes striker Youssef En-Nesyri in a €20m deal (Estadio Deportivo)

Barcelona are monitoring the progress of 17-year-old Japanese midfielder Jun Nishikawa, who currently plays for Cerezo Osaka (Mundo Deportivo)

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek has agreed to join Spanish heavyweights Real Madrid in the summer (De Telegraaf)

Andre Villas-Boas has hinted he could leave Marseille after former West Ham chief executive Paul Aldridge was appointed as a ‘special advisor’ without his knowledge (Le Parisien)

AC Milan full-back Ricardo Rodriguez has chosen to go out on loan to Fenerbahce rather than PSV Eindhoven, with a view to a permanent move for €6m (Calciomercato)

Watford are interested in completing an eye-catching double swoop for Serie A stars Lucas Biglia and Faouzi Ghoulam (various)

The swap deal involving Inter Milan striker Matteo Politano and Roma left-back Leonardo Spinazzola, both 26, is on hold as Inter have asked Spinazzola to undergo more fitness tests on Thursday (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Tottenham are in talks to sign Cape Verde striker Ze Luis, 28, on loan from Porto (Record)

AC Milan are making a €30m approach for Dinamo Zagreb winger Dani Olmo, who is also being tracked by Man Utd and Barcelona (Sportske Novosti)