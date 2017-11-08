Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool want £85m star if Atleti bid on Reds ace; Barcelona, Real learn Brazil starlet fee

Liverpool will hit Atletico Madrid with an unlikely demand of their own should they pursue their interest in Mohamed Salah, while Barcelona and Real Madrid have learnt what it will cost to sign Brazilian football’s next big thing, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

LIVERPOOL TO MAKE DEMAND OF THEIR OWN AS ATLETICO CHASE SALAH

Liverpool will likely hit Atletico Madrid with an unlikely transfer demand of their own if the La Liga side follow up with their reported interest in Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian has proved a brilliant signing for the Reds since arriving from Roma in a club-record £36.9million deal, with our Monday Verdict this week highlighting his impact at Anfield.

Salah has scored 12 goals in 17 appearances since making the move but reports in Spain this week have suggested Atleti are preparing to launch a £50million move for the Egyptian speedster.

However, while Marca expect Liverpool to bat off any Atleti offer for Salah, it’s been claimed Liverpool could make an outlandish proposal of their own to counter their interest, by demanding Antoine Griezmann as part of any deal.

Griezmann hasn’t been in the best form for Atletico this season and reports circulated earlier in the week that he could be allowed to leave in January after three senior Atleti players expressed their frustrations with him.

Griezmann is yet to be seriously mentioned as a Liverpool target, and with the player strongly linked with both Barcelona and Manchester United, any move to Liverpool would come as a major surprise.

The France star has scored just twice in La Liga this season, but was pictured earlier this season on Griezmann’s Twitter feed posing with a Liverpool shirt alongside Daniel Sturridge.

AND THE REST

Flamengo have told Barcelona and Real Madrid that upcoming star Lincoln will cost them €30million (Marca)

Juventus have told Paulo Dybala they have no intention of allowing him to leave the club in January amid reports Real Madrid were planning a £150m exchange proposal (Calciomercato)

​Barcelona are locked in a battle with Roma for €30million-rated Sevilla defender Clement Lenglet (Sport)

Monaco striker Stevan Jovetic could be in line to return to England, with Southampton tipped to make a move for the player in January (Telefoot)

Roma striker Patrik Schick has been fined after releasing an interview in which claimed he wanted to sign for Manchester United (Sportsmediaset)

Juan Mata, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Emre Can, Ander Herrera and Alexis Sanchez are among 5 Premier League stars stars Real Madrid are courting ahead of a possible January raid (Don Balon)

Lionel Messi has given Barcelona his three choices if they don’t sign Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool (Diario Gol)

Luis Suarez has explained the reasons behind Philippe Coutinho’s desire to quit Liverpool for Barcelona (Mundo Deportivo)

Besiktas have come clean about their reported interest in Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini (Calciomercato)

Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun says he is happy that a move to Crystal Palace didn’t materialise over the summer (Fanatik)

Kylian Mbappe was just hours away from agreeing to join Barcelona this summer (L’Equipe)

Juventus star Blaise Matuidi has revealed Paul Pogba and Patrice Evra advised him to move to Turn this summer (Le Figaro)

Fiorentina are interested in a January swoop for Inter Milan’s former Newcastle full-back Davide Santon (Calciomercato)