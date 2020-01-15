Liverpool are inching closer to the €50m signing of a new striker – but not before they sell a €200m superstar, while Mauricio Pochettino has an ambitious first target at Man Utd if he’s to be named boss this summer, according to the European media.

LIVERPOOL MAKE PROGRESS IN HUNT FOR TIMO WERNER

Liverpool are said to be inching closer to the signing of Timo Werner after holding talks with the Red Bull Leipzig sensation, according to reports.

The Germany sensation is likely to be hot property this summer with his exit clause at the Bundesliga-chasing outfit allowing him to leave for €50million. And while the striker has ruled out an exit in the January window, Don Balon claims talks have advanced in recent days over a summer switch to Anfield.

The Spanish outlet claims Liverpool have pushed forward with their charm offensive for the free-scoring striker as the man Jurgen Klopp wants as Sadio Mane’s replacement, amid claims the Senegal forward will depart for Real Madrid in a near €200million transfer at the end of the season.

Werner has scored 84 goals in 139 appearances for Leipzig, including 23 in 25 matches this season, but his exit clause – worth just £42.8m at the current exchange rate – will see Liverpool bank a handsome profit on Mane and bring in a top-quality replacement for a bargain fee.

Reports earlier this month claimed Werner had snubbed a move to Anfield in summer 2019 due to fears over his playing time and playing second fiddle to the established front trio of Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

However, the 23-year-old will find an obvious route into the side upon Mane’s high-profile departure, though the man on course to be crowned Player of the Year will leave some sizeable shoes to fill.

Talk of Werner’s move to Anfield will no doubt delight Naby Keita, who has made clear his wishes to see his former Leipzig teammate join him at Anfield.

Speaking last year, the Guinean midfielder said: “We played very well together in Leipzig, and he was one of my best friends there.

“It’s clear: if he’ll be on the move, I’ll ask Timo to join us here at Liverpool.”

AND THE REST

Mauricio Pochettino will make the €200m signing of Neymar his No 1 priority this summer when he takes charge at Manchester United (Don Balon)

Bayern Munich have blocked Jerome Boateng from joining Arsenal due to concerns over the depth of their defensive options (Bild)

Manchester City are closely tracking Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez after deciding he is the most natural long-term successor to Sergio Aguero (Calciomercato)

Celta Vigo are set to battle Norwich City and Watford in the race to land Milan midfielder Lucas Biglia, 33 (AS)

Watford also lead the chase to sign Faouzi Ghoulam after offering Napoli €10m for the Algerian (Sport Italia)

Tottenham will sign Porto striker Ze Luis on loan for the rest of the season if he is granted a work permit (Record)

Little-used Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud will this week complete a €4.4m move to Inter Milan (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Atletico Madrid officials are in Paris to push through a deal for Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani (Marca)

Barcelona have agreed a deal to sign Brazilian midfielder Matheus Fernandes of Palmeiras for an initial €7m with a further €4m in add-ons (Mundo Deportivo)

Inter have presented a new offer of €15m for Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen, amid late interest from French side Paris Saint-Germain (Sky Italia)

Four suitors have now emerged for out-of-favour AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek, with West Ham and Bayer Leverkusen joining Tottenham and Aston Villa in the hunt (Calciomercato)

AC Milan are considering making a move for AS Roma’s winger Cengiz Under as a replacement for Suso, who has been told he can leave for the right price (Sky Italia)

AC Milan full-back Ricardo Rodriguez is inching closer to a move to surprise move to Holland with PSV Eindhoven (Tuttomercartoweb)

Arsenal are targeting a swoop for Napoli forward Dries Mertens amid mounting speculation over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Mertens, meanwhile, has rejected a January approach from West Ham and is likely to stay at Napoli until the end of the season before leaving on a free (Calciomercato)

Portuguese champions Benfica are the latest club to register an interest in out-of-favour Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz (Marca)

Inter Milan and Roma are close to finalising a player that will see Matteo Politano and Leonardo Spinazzola trade places (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus are prepared to allow either Paulo Dybala or Adrien Rabiot to leave the club in order to bring Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba to Turin (Tuttosport)

Jeison Murillo is to cut short his loan at Sampdoria and return to LaLiga where he will join Celta Vigo on loan from Valencia (Marca)

Fiorentina striker Pedro Guilherme Abreu dos Santos is on the brink of a €14m switch back to his homeland with Flamengo (Corriere Fiorentino)

Arsenal have made enquiries about signing Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie from AC Milan (Il Corriere dello Sport)

Manchester United have reportedly completed a deal to sign Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly in a transfer worth just over €70m (Il Processo)

Parma’s former Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian is a target for Inter Milan and is emerging as a serious alternative to Ashley Young (Tuttomercatoweb)