Euro Paper Talk: Classy €60m star eyed by Liverpool

Liverpool have watched a €60m-rated Benfica star with a view to a summer swoop, while Man Utd will go ‘all out’ to beat Real Madrid to a £150m transfer target, according to Monday’s European papers.

BENFICA STAR EMERGES AS SHOCK LIVERPOOL TARGET

Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo has emerged as a surprise target for Liverpool, according to reports in the Portuguese press.

The 22-year-old has a €60m release clause in his contract and A Bola, via TransferMarketWeb, believe the player has been watched by the Reds in recent weeks with a view to a summer swoop.

Jurgen Klopp will further strengthen his squad this summer, but a move for a new left-back was not expected to be on the agenda due to the magnificent form of Andrew Robertson.

However, Klopp is keen to bring cover and competition to his squad and could play either Grimaldo or Robertson in alternative positions.

Spain Under-21 star Grimaldo has been scouted by both Man City and Man Utd in recent seasons and having started his career with Barcelona’s B team, the player has made rapid strides with Benfica.

The report adds that while Grimaldo’s exit clause is €60m (£52.9m) the Reds could make an opening offer below his release fee in a bid to gauge the Portuguese side’s determination to keep the 22-year-old.

AND THE REST

Manchester United are ‘well ahead’ of Real Madrid in the race to sign Harry Kane. Jose Mourinho has reportedly told United chiefs to do “everything they can” to land the £150million-rated Tottenham striker this summer (Don Balon)

Nuri Sahin, Marcel Schmelzer and Gonzalo Castro have all been told they are allowed to leave Borussia Dortmund (Bild)

Mauro Icardi will join either Chelsea or Man Utd this summer in a €105million deal if Inter Milan fail to qualify for the Champions League next season. Inter face a do-or-die showdown with Lazio to confirm Serie A’s final place this weekend (Tuttosport)

Gigio Donnarumma suffered embarrassment after Milan fans refused to take the shirt he offered them after the final whistle of their Serie A clash with Atalanta (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Simone Inzaghi has hinted that Stefan de Vrij will miss Lazio’s Champions League decider against Inter, with the Dutchman due to sign for their rivals on a free transfer this summer (Sport Italia)

Juventus have made a late move to sign Antoine Griezmann this summer and appear happy to meet his €100m exit fee – but only if they lose Gonzalo Higuain or Paulo Dybala (Calciomercato)

Atletico Madrid are reportedly trying to force Griezmann’s hand by influencing him to join Manchester United rather than Barcelona this summer (Don Balon)

Chelsea will offer N’Golo Kante to get their hands on Marco Asensio from Real Madrid (Don Balon)

Colombian striker Luis Muriel is keen to quit Sevilla this summer and move to AC Milan (Calciomercato)

Andrea Barzagli has vowed to stay at Juventus after helping the club win the Scudetto for a seventh straight season (Premium Sport)

Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke has spoken of his determination to win the Europa League next week (Mundo Deportivo)

Roma keeper Alisson Becker has done little to convince supporters he is staying when questioned over his future

Philippe Coutinho insists he would have happily traded in his hat-trick for Barcelona beating Levante but admits the latter ‘deserved to win’ on Sunday (BeIn Sports)

Andrea Belotti has dropped his biggest hint yet that he will stay at Torino this summer (Sport Italia)

Barcelona are confident of tying down defender Samuel Umtiti, linked with a move to Manchester United, to a new contract (Mundo Deportivo)

Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele will not pen a contract extension at the Premier League giants; AC Milan are interested (Calciomercato)

AC Milan are open to talks to sign Franck Kessie’s replacement, with Sassuolo ace Alfred Duncan being linked with a move to Milan (Tuttosport)

Pablo Maffeo, 20, has left Manchester City to join Stuttgart on a permanent deal said to be worth €9million

Maurizio Sarri has reportedly told Chelsea he wants Gonzalo Higuain to become the club’s new No 9 if he is to take charge at Stamford Bridge (Tuttosport)

Jose Mourinho is reportedly looking at Liverpool target and Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Vazquez (OK Diario)

Lazio will look to sign Lucas Perez from Arsenal in the next transfer window to replace Nani (Tuttomercatoweb)

Sami Khedira has held talks with Juve’s directors about his desire to leave the club for a move to the Premier League, and the Italian champions are considering granting him his wish. Liverpool have been linked (Corriere dello Sport)

PSG will meet Man Utd’s £100m asking price for Paul Pogba this summer if they are forced to cash in on Neymar (Le 10 Sport)

Thiago Motta says Neymar is a leader at Paris Saint-Germain, despite admitting his compatriot has lost some of his ‘joy’ at playing football (UOL Sporte)

Andrija Zivkovic’s representatives are expecting a bid from Arsenal for the 21-year-old (Sport Witness)

Borussia Dortmund have joined the chase for Manchester United’s Anthony Martial (Le10 Sport)

Juventus coach Max Allegri has seemingly ruled himself out of the running to take over as Arsenal boss this summer