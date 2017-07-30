Euro Paper Talk: Fellaini heads towards exit door; Liverpool target set for Inter

Liverpool pursuit of a Nice star may be set to end, while one Manchester United midfielder is looking likely to leave, according to Sunday’s European papers.

Liverpool’s defender blow

Liverpool’s pursuit of a new left-back is set to continue as reports suggest that Inter Milan are set to win the race for one of their targets.

Sources have told calciomercato.com that the Inter are closing in on the signing of Nice star Dalbert.

The Brazilian has already agreed personal terms with the Serie A club, and now all that remains to be sorted is a fee between the club.

Nice are reportedly unwilling to sell Dalbert for a fee lower that €30million, which is the release clause included in the player’s deal.

Inter have put forward an offer of €20m plus add ons, but should that bid be rejected, they are happy to pay the €30m required.

He is expected to formalise a move to San Siro after Nice’s Champions League play-off return leg against Ajax.

Galatasaray confirm Fellaini talks

Galatasaray’s sporting director Cenk Ergun has confirmed that the Turkish club are in talks with Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini.

Fellaini, who would become the highest paid member of the Galatasaray squad if the deal goes ahead, is allowed to leave Old Trafford for the right price.

“There will be surprises, we are in talks with Fellaini,” Ergun was quoted as saying by Turkish-Football after the Lions training session in Austria on Sunday.

“We have made an approach, we are close and if we get Fellaini we will end our pursuit of N’Diaye.

“We need a player like Fellaini who can shuttle around in midfield.”

The Istanbul club are aiming for the transfer to be completed by Tuesday if everything goes to plan.

And the rest…

Paris Saint-Germain target Neymar has reportedly told his Barcelona team-mates that he will leave for the French giants this summer (Mundo Deportivo)

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in versatile Inter Milan midfielder Joao Mario and are willing to offer right-back Serge Aurier as part of a player-plus-cash deal – also involving a €30m (£27m) fee (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez is a target for Roma as they look to fill the void left by Mohamed Salah’s departure for Liverpool (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Nice, who surprised everyone to finish third in Ligue 1 last season, are mulling over a move for experienced Dutch playmaker Wesley Sneijder (L’Equipe)

Should Neymar leave for Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona will target Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann to replace him on the left of their front three (Marca)

Juventus frontman Paulo Dybala is another target for Barcelona should Neymar go (Diario Sport)

Saint-Etienne are said to have reached an agreement with Italian Serie B side Empoli over the transfer of Assane Diousse (L’Equipe)

Former Manchester City winger Jesus Navas is reportedly on the verge of a return to Sevilla, the club whose youth academy he came through (Marca)

Bayern Munich target Leon Goretzka has denied that there is an agreement in place that will see him join the German champions in 2018. Speaking at a training camp in Austria, the Schalke man stated: “I have no agreement [with Bayern], that’s utter nonsense.” (Bild)