Liverpool have found a bargain Colombian replacement for Philippe Coutinho, while PSG have put four players – including two Arsenal targets – up for sale, according to Saturday’s European papers.

LIVERPOOL TO TRIGGER RELEASE CLAUSE FOR COLOMBIAN STAR

Liverpool will activate the €26m exit clause in the contract of Colombia midfielder Juan Carlos Quintero, according to reports in Spain.

Quintero has been in fine form for loan side River Plate this season and has form has brought him to the attention of Arsenal manager Unai Emery, who was said to want him as a replacement for Mesut Ozil.

But according to Don Balon, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp also wants to sign Quintero as he bids to plug the gap in his side left by Philippe Coutinho, who joined Barcelona in a £142m deal in January 2018.

It’s claimed Klopp believes Quintero could prove a bargain signing for the Reds, with the player’s contract at parent club Porto containing a release clause of just €26m (£22.5m).

Quintero usually operates as a No 10, but is also adept at playing on the right wing and the Spanish outlet claims he has moved to the top of Klopp’s summer shopping list after favourable reports from Reds scouts.

AND THE REST

PSG could sell Thomas Meunier, Jese Rodriguez and Christopher Nkunku this summer, while Arsenal and Liverpool target Julian Draxler could also be sold, with the club needing to make up €150m to meet FFP (L’Equipe)

Juventus have agreed a €45m deal to sign Real Madrid left-back Marcelo this summer – with the Brazilian’s arrival likely to push Man Utd target Alex Sandro towards PSG (Tuttosport)

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge would like to bring former midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger back to the club – in an executive capacity (SportsBild)

Bayern Munich hope to finalise a deal with Lille winger Nicolas Pepe, though they will have to act fast as Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are keen on the 23-year-old Ivorian too (Le10 Sport)

Real Madrid have responded to their Champions League humiliation at the hands of Ajax in midweek by planning an incredible £259m (€300m) offer for Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar (Sport)

Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt admits he would welcome a move to Liverpool this summer – as he would love to play alongside Virgil van Dijk (Omnisport)

AC Milan have rejected three offers for their captain Alessio Romagnoli, who has been linked with both Manchester United and Chelsea (Corriere dello Sport)

Barcelona continue to build for their future and the latest player on the Catalans’ radar is Sochaux 17-year-old midfielder Lucien Agoume, who has a €5m exit fee (Mundo Deportivo)

Paris Saint-Germain chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi wants to bring Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak to the Parc des Princes this summer. The Slovenian’s current contract has an £85m release clause (Marca)

Jose Mourinho has agreed a £17million, three and a half year deal to succeed Santiago Solari as Real Madrid boss – and could be announced as early as Monday

Juventus have identified Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul as a potential addition to their squad (Calciomercato)

Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti says Manchester United target Mauro Icardi has refused to return to training (Sky Sport Italia)