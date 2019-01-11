Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool eye return of £142m star as Man Utd talk clarified

There has been a remarkable twist in the Philippe Coutinho saga, while Manchester City are set to make a huge offer for Neymar, according to Friday’s European papers.

UPDATE ON COUTINHO’S FUTURE

One Spanish journalist has issued a bold response to claims that Philippe Coutinho could move to Manchester United.

The Brazil international is only a year into his contract at the Camp Nou following his £142million move from Liverpool last January.

However, he has so far failed to justify the heavy price tag and Ernesto Valverde hasn’t started him in a La Liga match since December 2.

The ex-Liverpool playmaker was viewed as a replacement for Neymar on the left with the potential to fill Andres Iniesta’s shoes but he has struggled to make those roles his own.

Coutinho only played seven minutes in Barcelona‘s narrow 2-1 win over Getafe on Sunday and Manchester United were reportedly ‘in talks’ over a potential move which would cost in excess of £100million.

However, Marcelo Bechler has refuted claims that Coutinho could move to Old Trafford, by insisting that United have not made a proposal.

Informações que apurei aqui em Barcelona.

1- Não chegou nenhuma proposta do Man. United a Philippe Coutinho. 2- existem conversas avançadas com De Jong, mas também empecilhos. O jogador quer saber que vai jogar e acha que se o clube contratar Rabiot, ficará sem espaço. — Marcelo Bechler (@marcelobechler) January 10, 2019

Reports have also suggested that Liverpool could even try and secure a return to Anfield for Coutinho.

It is claimed that the Reds are ‘looking at a way’ that they could bring the former Inter Milan star back to Merseyside, and that it is believed that he would ‘prefer a return to work with Klopp’ over a move to United..

AND THE REST

Manchester City are ready to offer Gabriel Jesus plus €120m to land Neymar, and they are willing to make him the best paid player in the world (Don Balon)

Bayern Munich are in talks with PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who was linked with a free transfer to Barcelona in the summer, and could sign the 23-year-old France international in January (Radio Montecarlo)

Juventus have approached Real Madrid to discuss the possibility of signing Isco (Di Marzio)

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata will not be sold to Barcelona in January (Mundo Deportivo)

Munir El Haddadi is set to leave Barcelona in order to sign for Sevilla in a move that lessens the chances of Morata joining the Seville club (Goal)

Liverpool and Spain left-back Alberto Moreno, 26, has told the Reds he does not want to renew his contract and wants to return to La Liga (Estadio Deportivo)

Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella intends to turn down a move to Chelseathis month. Blues boss Maurizio Sarri is prepared to pay £45m for the 21-year-old Italy midfielder (Tutto Mercato)

Paris Saint Germain winger Neymar has contacted Barcelona several times over the last few months to discuss a return to the club (El Mundo)

Manchester United have proposed a swap deal to Juventus involving Douglas Costa and Paul Pogba (Tuttosport)

Manchester United and Spain midfielder Juan Mata, 30, says he does not know where his future lies with his Old Trafford contract set to expire in the summer (AS)

Chelsea are in advanced talks with Zenit St Petersburg over a deal for Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes, 24 (Sportitalia)

Arsenal are moving closer towards finding a deal to sign Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega (Estadio Deportiv0)

Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira wants to speak with former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho about returning to his homeland to manage the club (A Bola)

However, Mourinho has ruled out a return to Portugal (Correia de Manha)

Ligue 1 side Monaco are among the clubs considering an approach for Michy Batshuayi (L’Equipe)