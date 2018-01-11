Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool hunt £70m striker as Belgian bid is blocked

Liverpool are set to turn to a £70m-rated striker after seeing moves for a Belgian blocked, while Javier Mascherano has agreed a €10million move away from Barcelona, according to Thursday’s European papers.

LIVERPOOL TURN TO AUBAMEYANG AFTER MOVE FOR NAPOLI ACE HITS BRICK WALL

The transfer rumour mill has gone into overdrive since Liverpool pocketed their £142million Philippe Coutinho windfall and there is once again plenty of speculation today about who the Reds will look to sign.

Plenty of names have been linked with the Merseysiders and reports in Italy have once again suggested the Reds will try for Napoli playmaker Dries Mertens.

With a €28million exit clause in his contract, the Belgian certainly represents an attractive option if Liverpool decide to pursue the deal.

However, Calciomercato have claimed Napoli have actively begun new contract talks with the 30-year-old and will look to either significantly increase his exit fee or remove it altogether.

The club are well aware the clause is currently set way too low for a player of his standing and it’s believed any Liverpool attempts to sign him will be thwarted by the new contract.

Meanwhile, multiple reports in both the German and English media believe Liverpool are ready to sign long-term target Pierre-Emerick Aubamayeng this month.

Having managed the player for Dortmund, Klopp knows the player well and the club are reportedly willing to spend up to £70million to land the striker.

The striker has managed to score 13 goals in just 15 appearances in the Bundesliga this season but it is believed that he is unhappy at the club and is willing to force his way out of the club if Liverpool make their move.

The potential signing of Aubameyang – as backed by Sky Sports pundit Phil Thompson – would see Roberto Firmino drop into a deeper role from his current role at the top of Liverpool’s attacking triumvirate.

AND THE REST

Liverpool are set to hijack Man Utd’s efforts to bring Lucas Moura to the club after PSG contacted Liverpool to offer them the chance of a £22m bid (La Parisian)

Jose Mourinho has reportedly held private talks with Justin Kluivert over a move to Manchester United (Sport)

Barcelona have sanctioned the €10m sale of defender Javier Mascherano to Hebei China Fortune (Diaro Gol)

West Ham are set to launch a bid for £20m-rated Basel defender Manuel Akanji, who has also been linked with Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund (Kicker)

AC Milan director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli has admitted the club won’t be making any new signings in January – but admits they could sell a player if they can make a rapid profit (Gazetta dello Sport)

Gerard Pique has warned Man Utd and Man City not to waste their time chasing a deal for Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti

Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli and Gerard Deulofeu’s agent met in Milan on Wednesday to discuss a move to the club from Barcelona. Napoli’s number one target, however, remains Bologna’s Simone Verdi (Gazetta dello Sport)

Real Betis are weighing up a move for free agent Patrice Evra (Le 10 Sport)

West Ham are reportedly set to bid £15m for Russian international striker Fyodor Smolov from Krasnodar (Sport Express)

Villarreal striker Cedric Bakambu will become the most expensive African footballer of all time due to taxes added onto his move to China

Ajax director of football Marc Overmars has warned Napoli they’d be wasting their time trying to sign winger Amin Younes (Calciomercato)

Rafinha has met with Inter Milan as a move from Barcelona draws ever closer (Mundo Deportivo)

Jiangsu Suning FC midfielder Ramires has appealed for a move to Inter Milan to be pushed through as soon as possible (Sky Italia)

Inter Milan’s Slovakian defender Milan Skriniar says he wants to stay at the club for as long as possible, despite interest from Man City and Barcelona (MY Sports)

Eden Hazard has agreed to join Real Madrid in the summer, with the fee likely to be around £120m (AS)

Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Yerry Mina from Palmeiras on a five-and-a-half year deal. The 23-year-old defender will cost Barca €11.8m and the release clause in the contract is €100m

Real Betis and Getafe are set to do battle to land Mexican international defender Oswaldo Alanis (Futbol Picante)